Gamers8 is one of the biggest examples of esports-washing around. The tournament is held in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. It hosts several major esports titles in tournaments featuring several major teams. However, the festival is yet another example of Saudi Arabia utilizing sports to hide its ugly past and present. Other examples include the purchase of a majority stake in Newcastle United and the takeover of professional golf via the LIV. And last year, Jess “JessGOAT” Bolden was one of the most vocal critics of Gamers8.

Bolden, a caster, analyst, and former coach in Rainbow Six Siege, is openly a member of the LGBTQ+ community and lives with her partner in Italy. On a stream in 2022, the Australian made her view on Gamers8 very clear. “Out of all of the places in your entire region that you probably shouldn’t hold something, Saudi Arabia is absolutely one of them. It’s so funny to me because people are going to find excuses for it. Like every fucking excuse under the sun they can find and then the people that worked it are going to be like, ‘I needed the opportunity.’ Shut the fuck up.” However, Bolden is now getting backlash after announcing that she would be attending Gamers8 2023.

JessGOAT Defends Working With Saudi-Owned Platform

In her statement on the issue, Bolden claims that she withdrew from Gamers8 2022 out of fear after receiving “serious messages.” These messages came after announcing her intention to attend. She had initially intended to attend in order to “represent women and the LGBT community.” She goes on to say that she “used this fear to make statements about others attending that were completely unfair and not opinions I hold anymore.” Bolden goes on to explain that after speaking with ESL FACEIT Group, she agreed to attend the 2023 event. Furthermore, Bolden lauds the “immense amount of respect and professionalism” afforded to her at the event. Additionally, the reception she received has “quelled” her pre-existing fears. Finally, Bolden expressed “deep shame” for her 2022 comments and says she hopes to continue growing.

Now, if that is Bolden’s true opinion, wonderful. However, it would be remiss not to mention that EFG is entirely owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. In short, Bolden is making a statement on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government. Furthermore, she agreed to take money from said government in exchange for her services. Given that EFG is entirely owned by the PIF, it’s hard to Bolden’s comments as an objective statement. There is an undeniable and glaring conflict of interest. Of course, the Saudi Arabian-owned gaming outfit is going to be respectful to the people they are paying to make them look good. Historically, oppressive briefly pause their persecution when in the international spotlight.

