Sports
Team Liquid Defend Gamers8 Participation With $50K Donation To LGBTQ+ Charity
The major esports org has defended their plans to patronize Saudi Arabia.
By
Ben Mock
Jul 15, 2023
519 Views
Sports
JessGOAT Defends Gamers8 U-Turn
Bolden has been responded to heavy criticism about her hypocrisy.
By
Ben Mock
Jul 13, 2023
750 Views
