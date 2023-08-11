ESports
- SportsLEC & LCS 2024 Rostermania: All Transfers And RumorsIt's that time of year.By Ben Mock
- SportsWorlds 2023: T1 Win First Title Since 2016Everything you need to know about the biggest League of Legends tournament of the year.By Ben Mock
- SportsPerkz Leaves Team Vitality After Two YearsPerkz is looking for his fourth team since 2020.By Ben Mock
- SportsTSM Sells LCS Slot To Shopify RebellionTSM leaves North American League of Legends after 12 years.By Ben Mock
- SportsT1 Gumayusi Suggests Worlds 2023 Could Be Current Roster's Last RideThe star ADC's comments might have some fans worried.By Ben Mock
- SportsLEC Summer 2023: G2 Win Another LEC TitleEvery roster, transaction, and result in the 2023 LEC Summer Split.By Ben Mock
- SportsFnatic To Keep Wunder In The Lineup For LEC Finals WeekendOscarinin remains away from the team while he recovers from hand surgery.By Ben Mock
- SportsDisguisedToast Drops NACL-Winning League Of Legends RosterThe streamer/org owner said it was necessary to give the players a fair shot at the LCS.By Ben Mock
- SportsThe Guard Coach Asks Ben Affleck And Elon Musk For Help After VCT Americas Partnership Falls ThroughJoshRT is hoping to find a new org for his roster to play under.By Ben Mock
- SportsEsports Team To Hold "Street Fighter 6" Tournament In Literal SaunaTalk about sweaty gameplay.By Ben Mock
- SportsTeam Liquid Gets Shout Out From Magic JohnsonLet's hope "Earvin" can bring Liquid some Magic on the Rift.By Ben Mock
- SportsMonteCristo Claims LCS Considering Relocation Out Of LA, Merger With CBLOLCould we be seeing a major shake up in North American League of Legends?By Ben Mock
- SportsJojopyun Wins LCS Summer MVPIt's been deemed a fairly controversial choice by fans.By Ben Mock
- SportsLCS Summer 2023: NRG Win First LCS TitleEvery roster, transaction, and result in the 2023 LCS Summer Split.By Ben Mock
- SportsDisguisedToast Says He's "Open" To Joining The LCSMany fans would love to see the streamer join the league.By Ben Mock