Perkz Leaves Team Vitality After Two Years

Luka "Perkz" Perković has left Team Vitality after two years as their starting mid laner. "After two years as our midlaner it's time to say goodbye to @Perkz. Through a journey with ups and downs we will always appreciate your hard work and dedication to our club while you were here. We wish you all the best in your next adventure 💛," the France-based LEC team wrote on social media. The news that Perkz could become a free agent was first reported as rumor earlier this week by esports outlet blix.gg.

Perkz joined Team Vitality ahead of the 2022 season following a year of mixed successes in North America. It was reported that Perkz had joined Vitality as they were willing to build a team around the star mid laner. However, 2022 was a season of missed opportunities. Vitality finished 5th in the Spring split before blowing a 96% chance to qualify for the Summer playoffs. Things only got worse in 2023. The team had 5th and 3rd place finishes in the first two splits of the year. However, Vitality blew their playoff chances once again with a last-place finish in the third and final split of the year.

Uncertain Future For Perkz, Team Vitality

Once one of Europe's best places, Perkz's glory days are well behind him at this point. Ever since he left G2 in 2020, his performances have declined dramatically. Furthermore, it's all but an open secret around the esports community that the Croatian mid laner is incredibly difficult to work with. However, on the other hand, his free agency is something of a surprise around the league. He has not been linked with any particular team as of yet. However, it's unlikely that he will start the 2024 season teamless.

Meanwhile, Vitality will need to figure out a path forward after two consecutive years of failed superteams. While Perkz is the first player to officially leave, he might not be the last. It's also rumored that they will replace failed jungler prospect Bo with their academy jungler Daglas. It remains to be seen if any of their other starters - Photon, Upset, and Kaiser - will also be departing this offseason.

