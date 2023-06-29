League of Legends
- SportsLEC & LCS 2024 Rostermania: All Transfers And RumorsIt's that time of year.ByBen Mock10.4K Views
- SportsWorlds 2023: T1 Win First Title Since 2016Everything you need to know about the biggest League of Legends tournament of the year.ByBen Mock6.2K Views
- SportsPerkz Leaves Team Vitality After Two YearsPerkz is looking for his fourth team since 2020.ByBen Mock430 Views
- SportsTSM Sells LCS Slot To Shopify RebellionTSM leaves North American League of Legends after 12 years.ByBen Mock519 Views
- SportsLEC Summer 2023: G2 Win Another LEC TitleEvery roster, transaction, and result in the 2023 LEC Summer Split.ByBen Mock3.4K Views
- SportsDisguisedToast Drops NACL-Winning League Of Legends RosterThe streamer/org owner said it was necessary to give the players a fair shot at the LCS.ByBen Mock602 Views
- SportsTeam Liquid Gets Shout Out From Magic JohnsonLet's hope "Earvin" can bring Liquid some Magic on the Rift.ByBen Mock875 Views
- SportsMonteCristo Claims LCS Considering Relocation Out Of LA, Merger With CBLOLCould we be seeing a major shake up in North American League of Legends?ByBen Mock546 Views
- SportsLCS Summer 2023: NRG Win First LCS TitleEvery roster, transaction, and result in the 2023 LCS Summer Split.ByBen Mock3.5K Views
- SportsMystery Team Rumored To Have Sold Their LCS SpotIs the North American scene about to see an exodus?ByBen Mock770 Views
- SportsT1 Secure Top 4 Finish In LCK Behind Faker's ReturnThe Faker train continues to roll through the LCK.ByBen Mock576 Views
- SportsJankos Admits Retirement Is A Possibility This OffseasonThe veteran jungler provided a candid outlook about his imminent future.ByBen Mock424 Views
- SportsLegendary Esports Team LDLC OL Shuts DownThe team was founded in 2011.ByBen Mock381 Views
- SportsImmortals Could Lose LCS Slot After Historically Bad RunIs Riot about to expel a team from the LCS?ByBen Mock1228 Views
- SportsLEC Summer Playoffs: How Do They Affect The LEC Finals?Here's everything you need to know about the impending LEC Summer playoffs.ByBen Mock882 Views
- SportsAstralis Reportedly Looking To Sell LEC SlotAstralis could be the fourth team to leave the LEC in the last three years.ByBen Mock495 Views
- SportsTeam Vitality Bench Bo Ahead Of Final LEC WeekTeam Vitality are trying anything they can to find a win.ByBen Mock1313 Views
- SportsLCS Launches 2023 Game Changers ProjectThe project is aimed to help women and marginalized genders get a foothold in esports. ByBen Mock441 Views