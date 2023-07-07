Danish esports org Astralis are once again being linked with the sale of their franchise spot in the LEC. Astralis were linked to a potential sale in 2022, but the right buyer never materialized. Reportedly, French regional giants Karmine Corp expressed a large amount of interest, but talks broke down before they got too serious.

The new rumors of a sale come after another rough year for Astralis. With finishes of 6th, 5th, and 9th across the three LEC splits of 2023, they became the first team officially eliminated from reaching the LEC Finals. There was hope that the additions of Finn, 113, and LIDER could reverse the fortunes of the perennial basement-dwellers. However, Astralis actually regressed during the Summer split, leading to their elimination. Now, it looks as if they are becoming the latest team to bow out of Europe’s top league.

Multiple Interested Parties For Astralis Slot

Sources: Astralis 🇩🇰 is considering selling the LEC 🇪🇺spot



Team Falcons 🇸🇦 was in advanced negotiations with Astralis, but Riot Games did not approve of the sale



The news of the potential Astralis sale was first reported by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.GG. Per Gomis, there are multiple teams potentially interested in acquiring Astralis’ slot. For context, spots in the LEC are valued at around $30 million. However, it appears that one bid has proven unsuccessful. Team Falcons, a Saudi Arabian team, were reportedly ready to finalize the purchase of the spot. However, Riot Games allegedly declined to approve the sale.

While specific details in Gomis’ report are scarce, he does mention that one of the teams interested is a “big ERL team.” The most likely team that this refers to is Karmine Corp. Not only does KC have a proven track record of success at the ERL level, but they also have a rabid, and extensive, fanbase. There are only a few options outside of KC that would fill this criterion. Also from France you have the likes of Team GO and BK ROG. The most likely suitors from Spain could be Barcelona FC or Giants. Finally, it could be a German team like Unicorns of Love. However, beyond the ERLs, it’s well known that American org TSM is also look to move overseas. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

