LEC & LCS 2024 Rostermania: All Transfers And Rumors

For 12 of the 20 teams that comprise the LEC and LCS, it’s the offseason. That means it’s time to start evaluating rosters before trying again in 2024. However, while teams won’t be able to sign new players until free agency begins in November, that doesn’t mean that they will be sitting ideal.

Furthermore, many teams have already started to disassemble their rosters in preparation for a retool. However, HotNewHipHop is here to provide you with every roster move, as well as every rumored move, that happens between now and the start of the 2024 season.

LEC Rosters

Top Jungle Mid ADC Support Astralis Finn* 113 LIDER* Kobbe* JeongHoon* Excel Odoamne Peach Abbedagge* Patrik* LIMIT* Fnatic Oscarinin Razork Humanoid Noah Trymbi G2 BrokenBlade Yike Caps Hans Sama Mikyx KOI Szygenda Malrang* Larssen* Comp Advienne* MAD Lions Chasy Elyoya* Nisqy Carzzy Hylissang SK Gaming Irrelevant Markoon Sertuss* Exakick Doss* Team BDS Adam Sheo* nuc Crownie* Labrov Team Heretics Evi Jankos Vetheo Flakked Mersa Team Vitality Photo Bo* Perkz Upset* Kaiser * = expiring contract

LCS Rosters

Top Jungle Mid ADC Support 100 Thieves Ssumday* Closer* Quid Doublelift* Busio* Cloud9 Fudge Blaber EMENES Berserker Zven Dignitas Rich Santorin Jensen Tomo poome* Evil Geniuses Revenge* Armao* Jojopyun UNF0RIGVEN* Eyla* FlyQuest Impact Spica VicLa Prince Vulcan* Golden Guardians Licorice River Gori Stixxay Huhi Immortals Tactical* Treatz* NRG Dhokla* Contractz Palafox FBI* IgNar Team Liquid Summit* Pyosik* APA Yeon CoreJJ* TSM Hauntzer* Bugi Wildturtle* Chime* * = expiring contract in 2023

Roster Move Timeline

August 2023

11th: FlyQuest [LCS] releases GM Nick Phan.

21st: Team Vitality [LEC] releases inactive jungler Selfmade. Selfmade was benched in June 2022. Meanwhile, TSM [LCS] removes mid laner Ruby from the GCD.

25th: FlyQuest [LCS] releases two-way mid laner Spirax.

29th: Evil Geniuses [LCS] releases all Academy players except jungler Sheiden. Elsewhere, Immortals [LCS] removes mid laner Bolulu from the GCD.

31st: Nicole LaPointe Jameson steps down as CEO of Evil Geniuses [LCS]. Meanwhile, Disguised [NACL] releases their entire roster.

Roster Rumors

August 2023

9th: Content creator dGon claims that a team in the LCS has sold their franchise slot. While he refused to name the team, he confirmed that it was not TSM.

[via]