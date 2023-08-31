LEC & LCS 2024 Rostermania: All Transfers And Rumors

For 12 of the 20 teams that comprise the LEC and LCS, it’s the offseason. That means it’s time to start evaluating rosters before trying again in 2024. However, while teams won’t be able to sign new players until free agency begins in November, that doesn’t mean that they will be sitting ideal.
Furthermore, many teams have already started to disassemble their rosters in preparation for a retool. However, HotNewHipHop is here to provide you with every roster move, as well as every rumored move, that happens between now and the start of the 2024 season.
LEC Rosters
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|ADC
|Support
|Astralis
|Finn*
|113
|LIDER*
|Kobbe*
|JeongHoon*
|Excel
|Odoamne
|Peach
|Abbedagge*
|Patrik*
|LIMIT*
|Fnatic
|Oscarinin
|Razork
|Humanoid
|Noah
|Trymbi
|G2
|BrokenBlade
|Yike
|Caps
|Hans Sama
|Mikyx
|KOI
|Szygenda
|Malrang*
|Larssen*
|Comp
|Advienne*
|MAD Lions
|Chasy
|Elyoya*
|Nisqy
|Carzzy
|Hylissang
|SK Gaming
|Irrelevant
|Markoon
|Sertuss*
|Exakick
|Doss*
|Team BDS
|Adam
|Sheo*
|nuc
|Crownie*
|Labrov
|Team Heretics
|Evi
|Jankos
|Vetheo
|Flakked
|Mersa
|Team Vitality
|Photo
|Bo*
|Perkz
|Upset*
|Kaiser
LCS Rosters
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|ADC
|Support
|100 Thieves
|Ssumday*
|Closer*
|Quid
|Doublelift*
|Busio*
|Cloud9
|Fudge
|Blaber
|EMENES
|Berserker
|Zven
|Dignitas
|Rich
|Santorin
|Jensen
|Tomo
|poome*
|Evil Geniuses
|Revenge*
|Armao*
|Jojopyun
|UNF0RIGVEN*
|Eyla*
|FlyQuest
|Impact
|Spica
|VicLa
|Prince
|Vulcan*
|Golden Guardians
|Licorice
|River
|Gori
|Stixxay
|Huhi
|Immortals
|Tactical*
|Treatz*
|NRG
|Dhokla*
|Contractz
|Palafox
|FBI*
|IgNar
|Team Liquid
|Summit*
|Pyosik*
|APA
|Yeon
|CoreJJ*
|TSM
|Hauntzer*
|Bugi
|Wildturtle*
|Chime*
Roster Move Timeline
August 2023
- 11th: FlyQuest [LCS] releases GM Nick Phan.
- 21st: Team Vitality [LEC] releases inactive jungler Selfmade. Selfmade was benched in June 2022. Meanwhile, TSM [LCS] removes mid laner Ruby from the GCD.
- 25th: FlyQuest [LCS] releases two-way mid laner Spirax.
- 29th: Evil Geniuses [LCS] releases all Academy players except jungler Sheiden. Elsewhere, Immortals [LCS] removes mid laner Bolulu from the GCD.
- 31st: Nicole LaPointe Jameson steps down as CEO of Evil Geniuses [LCS]. Meanwhile, Disguised [NACL] releases their entire roster.
Roster Rumors
August 2023
- 9th: Content creator dGon claims that a team in the LCS has sold their franchise slot. While he refused to name the team, he confirmed that it was not TSM.
[via]