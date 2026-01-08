Mal Calls Andre 3000 The “Most Overrated Rapper” Of All Time

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mal Andre 3000 Overrated Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: André 3000 of Outkast speaks onstage during the2025 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)
According to Mal of the "New Rory & Mal" podcast, Andre 3000 is no longer one of his top five rappers for one simple reason.

There's no question that Andre 3000 has made his mark on hip-hop. According to Jamil "Mal" Clay, however, he might not actually be all he's cracked up to be. During a recent episode of the New Rory & Mal podcast, the personality shared his thoughts on the Outkast icon, revealing that he believes he's the most overrated rapper.

"The most overrated rapper to me," he began, "Andre 3000. Only because he's never put out a solo rap project, and he gets GOAT status. You have to have a solo rap album." Rory proceeded to push back, arguing that his verses speak for themselves. Mal, on the other hand, wasn't budging.

"I fell victim at one point to having 3000 in my top five rappers of all time," he explained. "And I had to really think about it. I'm like, that's not fair to somebody whose entire career is a solo career, and they've put out amazing albums, amazing bars, and they don't get that slot. Whereas 3000 gets it, but we never got a solo rap project from him?"

Read More: Andre 3000 & Big Boi Get Emotional At Outkast's Rock & Roll HOF Induction

Outkast Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

"That doesn't mean that Andre 3000 is not a great rapper and a great MC," he continued. "I'm just saying that, me personally, I can't have him in my top five."

Andre 3000 might not be in Mal's top five, but he's certainly been getting the flowers lately. In November, for example, Outkast was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 50-year-old delivered a heartfelt speech at the ceremony, reflecting on his humble beginnings.

“Jack [White] said something about little rooms. We started in a little room,” he said. “Great things start in little rooms.”

“We’re just so happy that Rico Wade saw something in us," he continued. "He gave us an opportunity to come [and record], and all the sacrifices that were made around us to help us get to this place.”

Read More: Young Thug Disses Andre 3000 & J Cole In Another Shocking Round Of Leaked Jail Calls

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Andre 3000 New Album Find Notebook Hip Hop News Music Andre 3000 Asks Fans To Help Find His Missing Notebook In Amsterdam
Andre 3000 Big Boi Outkast Rock Roll Hall Of Fame Hip Hop News Music Andre 3000 & Big Boi Get Emotional At Outkast's Rock & Roll HOF Induction
Outkast Medley Rock Roll HOF Tyler The Creator JID Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator & JID Lead Outkast Medley For Rock & Roll HOF Induction
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0