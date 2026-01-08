Mal Calls Andre 3000 The “Most Overrated Rapper” Of All Time

There's no question that Andre 3000 has made his mark on hip-hop. According to Jamil "Mal" Clay, however, he might not actually be all he's cracked up to be. During a recent episode of the New Rory & Mal podcast, the personality shared his thoughts on the Outkast icon, revealing that he believes he's the most overrated rapper.

"The most overrated rapper to me," he began, "Andre 3000. Only because he's never put out a solo rap project, and he gets GOAT status. You have to have a solo rap album." Rory proceeded to push back, arguing that his verses speak for themselves. Mal, on the other hand, wasn't budging.

"I fell victim at one point to having 3000 in my top five rappers of all time," he explained. "And I had to really think about it. I'm like, that's not fair to somebody whose entire career is a solo career, and they've put out amazing albums, amazing bars, and they don't get that slot. Whereas 3000 gets it, but we never got a solo rap project from him?"

Outkast Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

"That doesn't mean that Andre 3000 is not a great rapper and a great MC," he continued. "I'm just saying that, me personally, I can't have him in my top five."

Andre 3000 might not be in Mal's top five, but he's certainly been getting the flowers lately. In November, for example, Outkast was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 50-year-old delivered a heartfelt speech at the ceremony, reflecting on his humble beginnings.

“Jack [White] said something about little rooms. We started in a little room,” he said. “Great things start in little rooms.”