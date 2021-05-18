new rory and mal
- MusicJermaine Dupri Doesn't Think That A Verzuz Against Diddy Will Ever Come To FruitionJermaine Dupri argues that since Diddy wouldn't be able to bring out some of the artists behind his biggest hits, he likely would not agree to do a Verzuz against him.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicHit-Boy Details Email Jay-Z Sent Him After His Drunken Kanye West RantThe Grammy-winning told the story during an appearance on "New Rory & MAL"By Taylor McCloud
- MusicThe Alchemist Admits He Once Thought Ye’s Name Was “Cognac West”The producer talked about his first time meeting Kanye West during an interview with “New Rory and Mal.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRory & Mal Debut First Episode Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ PodcastThe duo debuted the first episode of their new podcast. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureRory & Mal Make Light Of Their "JBP" Exit With Hilarious Job Hunting SkitMal and Rory's new job hunting skit finds humor in the two cohosts' firing from "The Joe Budden Podcast."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureRory & Mal Appear To Have A New Podcast On The WayThe announcement comes days after Rory & Mal issued an hour-long response about their departure from The Joe Budden podcast. By Aron A.