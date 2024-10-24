Drake Reportedly Laughed The First Time He Heard This "Not Like Us" Bar

Mal gave the fans exclusive intel.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" will go down as an all-time diss song. It will be mentioned in top fives for the rest of time, alongside Tupac's "Hit 'Em Up" and Ice Cube's "No Vaseline." The song was catchy, and its target, Drake, was somebody that fans were eager to see take an L. And so it happened. The dust has settled on "Not Like Us," though, and podcast host Mal recently shared exclusive intel as to how Drake reacted when he first heard the song. Mal claimed the 6 God actually laughed, and revealed which bar incited the laughter.

Mal, who has a personal relationship with Drake, talked about his perspective during the beef. He stated that he spoke with Drake about diss records while they were being released, but he never knew when the records would be dropping. "We don't really talk about the sh*t as much as people think," he said. "We'd laugh at certain sh*t... like when we heard certain songs." Mal then pointed to Lamar's "Not Like Us" as a prime example. "I had texted [Drake] the bar," the podcaster recalled. "And we just started laughing." He then shared the bar, which saw Lamar take aim at Drake's OVO acronym. "What OVO stand for, the other vaginal options," the Compton rapper asked on record.

Mal And Drake Were Both Confused By Dot's Wordplay

"What is the other vaginal option," Mal asserted. "Why don't we talk about that bar?" The podcaster's point caused the rest of the panel to laugh and concede that they were unclear on the bar's meaning as well. They then took it a step further, and posited that Lamar's claim about Drake being a "69 God" is not inherently a bad thing. "What's wrong with being a 69 God," they wondered aloud. This is only the latest instance of Kendrick Lamar getting pushback for "Not Like Us" in recent days.

The Compton rapper talked about his Drake diss during a profile with Harper's Bazaar. He claimed that the song was meant to represent his energy, and the man he is. He shied away from discussing the more heinous allegations that the song makes against Drake. This explanation did not go over well with fans or critics. Many felt the rapper was failing to take responsibility for his words. Others, like Adam22 and DJ Akademiks, put Lamar on blast for getting "softball" questions from former label mate SZA instead of agreeing to an interview with a real journalist.

