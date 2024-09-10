Mal Affirms That Drake Has Turned Down Performing At The Super Bowl Multiple Times

With how big Drake is, it's certainly plausible, but why are we just hearing about this?

Obviously, Drake is a major artist and in-demand performer. He's also one of the biggest hitmakers of this generation and has global appeal. So, with MAL of New Rory & MAL saying that Drake has turned down multiple offers to perform at the Super Bowl is certainly a real possibility. However, believing that this is a true fact is very slim. This alleged truth was revealed on the latest episode of his show, and he says that The Boy has been presented with this opportunity "probably four" times. Right away, Rory and his other two co-hosts were immediately questioning the validity.

All of them claimed to have never heard about that and they asked MAL if that's a fact or Drake told him that. However, he never responded to neither of those. Instead, he just reaffirmed that it was true without any explanation as to how or where he got that information from. Then, Rory went on to wonder why Drake would do such a thing given how immense the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage is. MAL was pretty vague and generic in his answer once again.

No One Is Buying Mal's Claims About Drake & The Super Bowl

"I don't know why he would turn it down. That's up to the artist... maybe I'm on the road right now and I don't wanna like... Whatever the reason may be". So, yes, not much clarification from MAL whatsoever. This flimsy claim has fans saying the same thing we are, "This should not be just known right now". One user on X writes, "Right…cuz that’s definitely believable that only Mal has info that the most streamed rapper in the world has turned down the SB multiple times😂", he begins. "And that that super secret info only Mal has heard about just so happens to come out after Kendrick’s SB announcement". MAL also sounded like a staunch Drake fan when said that the MC was laughing about the Kendrick choice. Overall, it's not fooling the internet (for the most part) or us.

What are your thoughts on Mal confidently stating that Drake has turned down multiple opportunities to perform at the Super Bowl? Is this a bunch of baloney or did you know this too? Do you think is just now coming out because of Kendrick Lamar being the act this year?