Elliott Wilson Insists Drake Turned Down Super Bowl Haltime Show Twice

By Caroline Fisher
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
"Should Drake feel a way about it when he knows himself he’s had the opportunity to do it?" Wilson wonders.

Recently, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Ever since then, rumors have been floating around that Drake was given the opportunity in the past but turned it down on multiple occasions. This was first revealed by Mal on New Rory & Mal earlier this week, though his co-hosts and viewers were immediately skeptical.

According to Elliott Wilson, however, these rumors are true. In a recent episode of HipHopDX’s The Bigger Picture, he shared details of Drake's alleged Halftime Show offers. He claimed that Drake was first asked to perform at the Super Bowl in 2020 in Miami, and then the following year in Tampa. Of course, these Halftime Shows ended up being headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, and later The Weeknd.

Elliott Wilson Defends Jay-Z

Jay-Z and Drake perform at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2010 in New York, New York.

“I have some intel. I thought Mal was capping, I thought he was lying about Drake turning down the Super Bowl. That sounded wild. It was like, ‘Four times? Who turns down the Super Bowl that many times?'” Wilson explained. "I have it on authority, multiple sources have told me that Drake has indeed turned down the Super Bowl. He actually turned down the first two [since JAY-Z’s NFL partnership] — the one in Miami and The Weeknd one... These guys are rivals with each other, they’ve had their good times and bad times with each other. But businesswise, JAY-Z wanted Drake on that Super Bowl stage and he turned it down twice.”

Wilson went on, defending Jay-Z amid claims that Kendrick's headlining spot is a slight against Drake. “So now, years later, when the opportunity’s asked of Kendrick and Kendrick says, ‘Yes,’ is Jay not playing fair there?” he wondered. “Should Drake feel a way about it when he knows himself he’s had the opportunity to do it but he’s turned it down twice?” What do you think of Elliott Wilson insisting that Drake has turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show multiple times? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

