Drake Was Never Asked To Headline The Super Bowl, Source Claims

Last weekend, Kendrick Lamar announced that he'll be headlining the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The announcement has since prompted mixed reactions from social media users and peers. Many are outraged that the Compton-born performer was chosen over Lil Wayne, as the game will take place in his hometown of New Orleans. Others see it as the cherry on top of an already huge year for Kendrick, who came out victorious in his lyrical battle with Drake.

During a recent episode of New Rory & Mal, however, Mal claimed that Drake has been asked to headline the Super Bowl various times. His revelation left his co-hosts, and most viewers, incredibly skeptical. After all, turning an opportunity like that down on multiple occasions seems odd, as does the fact that this is the first the public is hearing of this.

Mal Claims Drake Turned Down Super Bowl Multiple Times

"I don't know why he would turn it down," Mal added. "That's up to the artist." According to Bloomberg, however, sources have now shut this rumor down. “It’s a blatant lie,” one of them told the outlet. Reportedly, Drake hasn't been offered the opportunity a single time in the five years since Jay-Z's Roc Nation partnered with the NFL. With that being said, Mal also claimed that he spoke to Drake earlier this week. He said that the topic of Kendrick headlining the Super Bowl happened to come up.

Mal didn't share too many details of what Drake allegedly had to say about it. He did suggest, however, that the Toronto rapper was unfazed by the announcement. "A lot of it was just laughing, man," Mal said. "It's just like 'word this is what y'all want to see? Like, okay.'" What do you think of Bloomberg hearing from sources that Drake hasn't actually been offered an opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl since the NFL partnered with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.