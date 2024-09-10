Drake Allegedly Couldn't Help But Laugh About Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Announcement

Drizzy is unfazed.

With Kendrick Lamar being the official Halftime Show performer at this year's Super Bowl, there are a lot of angles to this headline. Obviously, the most glaring thing to dissect is that Lil Wayne was not chosen yet again to grace one of the biggest stages in music. People are especially upset given the fact that the championship game is once again in New Orleans (third time in the last 22 years). However, the other way to look at this is, "How will this affect The Boy"? The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been a major talking point all year for a lot of reasons.

Pretty recently, the Canadian rapper was indirectly offering up a round two to K-Dot. However, the latter seems to be pretty uninterested based on his pretty obvious response in the announcement video. "You know it's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round two's". Since that earth-shattering move, Drizzy has been silent on the matter. But according to MAL of New Rory & MAL podcast, he's got some tea to spill direct from the source.

Drake Appears To Not Be Bothered About Kendrick Lamar Performing At The Super Bowl

MAL revealed he allegedly spoke with Drake casually, but the Super Bowl announcement came up as well. Rory asked his co-host if he could reveal any of what was said between them; however, MAL went against providing any details. However, what he did say was "A lot of it was just laughing, man. It's just like 'word this is what y'all want to see? Like okay'". Based on what MAL had to say, it seems he's against the choice and is team Drizzy all the way. His co-hosts argued against MAL's claims that no one wants to see Lamar, using Nicki Minaj as the example of being the entire internet. Fans in the comment section were quick to roast him for that. "I guess Nicki Minaj is “the whole internet”, one X user replies to the clip.