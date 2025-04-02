The "Toro Bravo" Jordan 4 Is Finally Coming Back

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" is making its highly anticipated return in February 2026, bringing back one of the boldest colorways ever released on the silhouette. Originally launched in 2013, this pair became a quick fan favorite thanks to its vibrant red suede upper and strong contrast details. After years of demand, the colorway is finally being brought back with new energy. The Jordan 4 has long been a staple in sneaker culture. Designed by Tinker Hatfield and released in 1989, it was the first Air Jordan model to be released globally. Known for its visible Air cushioning and mesh paneling, the silhouette became a perfect blend of performance and style.

Michael Jordan wore the model during key moments in his career, cementing its legacy both on and off the court. Also, the 2026 version of the "Toro Bravo" brings back that same heat. Judging by the photos, the details remain true to form, from the black netting and accents to the gray eyestays and white midsole. The return is already generating buzz across sneaker communities and social media. In the images provided, the shoe looks just as strong as its original release. The bold red upper continues to command attention, and the on-foot shots confirm its timeless street appeal.

Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo"

This Air Jordan 4 features a bright red suede upper with black netting, wings, and midsoles. Gray accents appear on the eyestays and tongue, which also hosts a white Jumpman over a silver patch. The heel tab includes another Jumpman in white, adding contrast to the black backdrop. Finally, a white midsole and gray outsole round out the design with a clean finish.