A New Look At The Returning Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo”

BY Ben Atkinson 63 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-4-toro-bravo-sneaker-news
Image via xcsnkr
The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” returns in May 2026 with a faithful design that brings back its iconic red-hot look.

The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” is officially making its return next May, and first in-hand images have now surfaced. This colorway originally dropped in 2013 and quickly became a fan favorite for its bold red look.

The upcoming retro stays true to that fiery aesthetic, pairing bright red uppers with black, white, and cement grey detailing. Its aggressive yet clean design captures everything people love about the Air Jordan 4.

The Air Jordan 4 first released in 1989, designed by Tinker Hatfield during Michael Jordan’s early dominance. It introduced visible Air cushioning and mesh paneling, giving it a technical edge that fit Jordan’s explosive style on the court.

Since then, it’s become one of the most celebrated silhouettes in sneaker history. Every retro release brings back a piece of that late-80s energy that made the model iconic in the first place.

In the latest photos, the “Toro Bravo” looks sharp with its smooth red suede and black netting. Grey lace wings and a white midsole round out the classic Chicago-inspired palette.

The Jumpman branding appears on both the tongue and heel, keeping things traditional. Early looks confirm that this retro stays faithful to the original while boasting a cleaner finish and slightly refined materials.

Read More: New Look At Upcoming Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG

Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” features a bright red suede upper accented by black netting and grey lace wings. A white midsole with visible Air cushioning sits above a black and grey outsole for a balanced contrast.

The tongue sports a grey Jumpman patch with red “Flight” text, while the heel carries the white Jumpman logo. Black laces and mesh underlays give the shoe its signature edge.

Subtle touches of grey on the lining and eyelets complete the retro design. The pair arrives in May 2026, staying true to the original 2013 version that became a modern classic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" will be released on May 2nd, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop.

Read More: Travis Scott's “Shy Pink” Air Jordan 1 Low OG Pack Set To Release

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-4-toro-bravo-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" Is Making a Loud Return 1.6K
air-jordan-4-toro-bravo-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” Release Date Revealed 2.0K
air-jordan-4-toro-bravo-sneaker-news Sneakers Release Date Set For Return Of The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” 514
air-jordan-4-toro-bravo-sneaker-news Sneakers The "Toro Bravo" Jordan 4 Is Finally Coming Back 27.1K
Comments 0