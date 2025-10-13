A New Look At The Returning Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo”

The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” is officially making its return next May, and first in-hand images have now surfaced. This colorway originally dropped in 2013 and quickly became a fan favorite for its bold red look.

The upcoming retro stays true to that fiery aesthetic, pairing bright red uppers with black, white, and cement grey detailing. Its aggressive yet clean design captures everything people love about the Air Jordan 4.

The Air Jordan 4 first released in 1989, designed by Tinker Hatfield during Michael Jordan’s early dominance. It introduced visible Air cushioning and mesh paneling, giving it a technical edge that fit Jordan’s explosive style on the court.

Since then, it’s become one of the most celebrated silhouettes in sneaker history. Every retro release brings back a piece of that late-80s energy that made the model iconic in the first place.

In the latest photos, the “Toro Bravo” looks sharp with its smooth red suede and black netting. Grey lace wings and a white midsole round out the classic Chicago-inspired palette.

The Jumpman branding appears on both the tongue and heel, keeping things traditional. Early looks confirm that this retro stays faithful to the original while boasting a cleaner finish and slightly refined materials.

The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” features a bright red suede upper accented by black netting and grey lace wings. A white midsole with visible Air cushioning sits above a black and grey outsole for a balanced contrast.

The tongue sports a grey Jumpman patch with red “Flight” text, while the heel carries the white Jumpman logo. Black laces and mesh underlays give the shoe its signature edge.

Subtle touches of grey on the lining and eyelets complete the retro design. The pair arrives in May 2026, staying true to the original 2013 version that became a modern classic.