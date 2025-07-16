Release Date Set For Return Of The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo”

The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” is making a long-awaited return in 2026, marking its first re-release since it originally dropped in 2013. This fiery red colorway quickly became a fan favorite for its bold design and nod to MJ’s aggressive on-court energy.

Back then, the pair stood out from the pack with its all-over red upper and contrasting black and grey hits, and that energy still hits today. The "Toro Bravo" name comes from the Spanish term for a fighting bull, and the look backs it up.

This is one of the louder AJ4s out there, and it’s part of why people loved it. With Jordan Brand diving into retro re-releases and OGs, the 2026 return is timed perfectly. The Air Jordan 4 remains one of the most iconic sneakers in the entire Jordan line, known for its visible Air cushioning, plastic wings, and timeless design.

New photos show the pair sticking closely to the 2013 version. The red suede upper is clean and vibrant, while the black and grey accents keep things balanced. It’s shaping up to be one of 2026’s biggest releases.

The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” comes dressed in bold red suede, with mesh netting along the side panels and tongue. Black eyelets and wing straps contrast the vibrant base, while grey accents hit the lace tabs and inner lining.

A white midsole and grey outsole provide clean separation from the upper. The Jumpman logo appears on the tongue and heel in white, keeping things sharp.

This version sticks close to the original 2013 pair, delivering a faithful retro that captures the same intensity. It’s loud, confident, and made for those who want their sneakers to make a statement.