Release Date Set For Return Of The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo”

BY Ben Atkinson 100 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-4-toro-bravo-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” returns in 2026 with its bold red suede and aggressive look that helped define a generation of retros.

The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” is making a long-awaited return in 2026, marking its first re-release since it originally dropped in 2013. This fiery red colorway quickly became a fan favorite for its bold design and nod to MJ’s aggressive on-court energy.

Back then, the pair stood out from the pack with its all-over red upper and contrasting black and grey hits, and that energy still hits today. The "Toro Bravo" name comes from the Spanish term for a fighting bull, and the look backs it up.

This is one of the louder AJ4s out there, and it’s part of why people loved it. With Jordan Brand diving into retro re-releases and OGs, the 2026 return is timed perfectly. The Air Jordan 4 remains one of the most iconic sneakers in the entire Jordan line, known for its visible Air cushioning, plastic wings, and timeless design.

New photos show the pair sticking closely to the 2013 version. The red suede upper is clean and vibrant, while the black and grey accents keep things balanced. It’s shaping up to be one of 2026’s biggest releases.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 Low “Mother’s Day” Celebrates Moms In A Bold Way

Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” comes dressed in bold red suede, with mesh netting along the side panels and tongue. Black eyelets and wing straps contrast the vibrant base, while grey accents hit the lace tabs and inner lining.

A white midsole and grey outsole provide clean separation from the upper. The Jumpman logo appears on the tongue and heel in white, keeping things sharp.

This version sticks close to the original 2013 pair, delivering a faithful retro that captures the same intensity. It’s loud, confident, and made for those who want their sneakers to make a statement.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" will be released on May 23rd, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

Read More: First Look At The Air Jordan 15 23RE “Black Muslin”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-4-toro-bravo-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" Is Making a Loud Return 729
air-jordan-4-toro-bravo-sneaker-news Sneakers The "Toro Bravo" Jordan 4 Is Finally Coming Back 25.7K
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Gets Retailer Images 407
air-jordan-4-flight-club-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” Receives Updated Look With Fresh Color Blocking 12.8K
Comments 0