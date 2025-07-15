First Look At The Air Jordan 15 23RE “Black Muslin”

The Air Jordan 15 23RE “Black Muslin” is bringing the most divisive silhouette in Jordan history back into the spotlight. Dropping in Summer 2026, this release is part of the 23RE series which is Jordan Brand’s effort to reintroduce some of its lesser-seen models with updated builds and refined palettes.

The 15, inspired by the X-15 fighter jet and MJ’s iconic tongue-out stance, never had the same mainstream love as other retros. But this “Black Muslin” colorway might change that.

The upper sticks to the original design with its woven black body, while the Muslin shades on the midsole and heel add warmth and balance to the bold geometry. It’s a subtle remix that keeps the attitude of the original while giving it a more wearable edge.

Early previews, like the one seen above, highlight how well this combo works, especially with the sculpted sole and ribbed heel intact. Originally released in 1999 after MJ’s second retirement, the Air Jordan 15 was the first model he never wore on court.

It’s been polarizing, but with the right storytelling and design, even the outliers can find their moment. This 23RE drop might just be that moment.

Air Jordan 15 23RE “Black Muslin”

The Air Jordan 15 23RE “Black Muslin” features a textured black woven upper that stretches from toe to heel, keeping the silhouette’s sharp, angular look intact. A soft Muslin cream tone wraps the sculpted midsole, outsole, and heel support, offering contrast against the dark base.

The iconic ribbed rear panel and aerodynamic shape remain untouched, while the collar features that signature protruding tongue. Subtle branding appears near the heel, staying true to the minimalist design. It’s a bold take on an underdog model that feels both retro and refreshingly modern.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 15 23RE “Black Muslin” will be released in the summer of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.