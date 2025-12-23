Drake Stirs Up Debate By Proclaiming Himself "One Of The Most Profound Writers" Ever

Drake's reputation these days has been dampened by the loss to Kendrick Lamar and the failed UMG lawsuit. But looking past all of that, there is no doubt that he's one of the most important artists of all time. He has made new rappers rethink their approach coming into the game.

Most listeners these days want to hear you do more than spit. That's thanks to Drizzy and his effortless R&B fusions over the last decade and change. However, what some will still push back on regardless of the beef is that he's not all that when it comes to writing.

To this day, he still has to hear from his rap enemies and fans alike how he's always needed ghostwriters. But Drake is his own biggest fan at the end of the day, so he's never going to let that get to him. In fact, during his second of three Stake streams featuring BenDanDonnn, he stated outright that he's like that.

"I’m really, I’m one of the most profound writers of our time," he proclaimed in response to Ben dishing out some friendly smack talk. The content creator joked that him and Lil Wayne are his main writing inspirations.

Drake did credit Weezy's mentorship as vital to his success prior to Ben's comment. "I wouldn’t be sh*t without Wayne," he said as "Money On My Mind" played in the background.

Drake swiftly clapped back, "I don’t even know if you could write one bar for me without people being like, ‘Yo, that’s not Drake.' Brother, you can’t pronounce English words. How can you write for me?"

However, The Boy did admit that Ben has helped him out in way with the creation of Iceman. "You did inspire me, though, on the album. You gave me a pep talk one night. We ain’t talking about that, though," he quipped per Billboard.