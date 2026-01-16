A$AP Rocky Appears To Diss Drake On Three Separate Tracks Off "Don't Be Dumb"

BY Alexander Cole
"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City.
A$AP Rocky just dropped "Don't Be Dumb," and as expected, there are some big-time Drake disses all over this project.

A$AP Rocky has officially dropped Don't Be Dumb after years of teasers and delays. This was an album that fans have been waiting for, and there is no doubt that Rocky delivered.

So far, the reception to the album has been mixed, although that is to be expected. After all, the social media response to this album is skewed due to Rocky's past feud with Drake. Drizzy's fans are planning a coordinated attack against Don't Be Dumb, and it is easy to see why.

In fact, it appears as though Rocky has thrown quite a few shots at Drake on his album. While he recently said that he doesn't want his bars to be misinterpreted, it feels like the animosity is still very much real.

A$AP Rocky Unleashes On Drake

The first time we get a sense of Rocky's anger with Drake is on the song "Stole Ya Flow," which comes fairly early in the album. It is here that he starts talking about copying flows, getting BBLs, and throwing dirt on his name. Overall, it is pretty easy to make the Drake connection here. There is also the Rihanna element here, which is probably the most scathing retort to Drake.

"First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b*tch / If you stole my style, I need at least like ten percent [...] N***as getting BBLs, lucky we don't body shame / Throwin' dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game [...] First you was my bro, p***y n***a switched / Turned into a opp, f*ck his block, he a b*tch"

On "No Trespassing," Rocky keeps it going by invoking Drake's move to Texas.

"N***as lookin' jealous, see it in his eyes N***as actin' desperate, you ain't gotta lie / I might move to Texas, roll 'round with protection, pull up to your section, hit 'em with the fire"

Finally, on the song "Playa," Rocky speaks about not having any "baby mama drama" to speak of. He also talks about taking care of his child. All criticisms that have been levied about Drake in the past.

"Takin' care of your kids, boy, that's player sh*t / One b*tch, boy, that's player sh*t / No baby mama drama, no new friends, boy, that's player sh*t"

Clearly, there is still a whole lot of animosity between these men, and that probably won't change anytime soon. Whether or not Drake ends up responding is something that still very much remains to be seen.

