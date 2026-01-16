Playa - Song by A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky is looking to make a splash in 2026 with his new album Don't Be Dumb. From what we have heard so far, this is absolutely an album of the year contender. The production is absolutely out of this world so far. In fact, one of the best beats is on the song "Playa." There is something otherworldly going on here. The sounds have a nostalgic quality to them; meanwhile, Rocky is delivering some catchy flows and is having a whole lot of fun. If you're a Rocky fan, this is probably one of the most interesting first listens you've had in quite some time.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Don't Be Dumb
Quotable Lyrics from Playa
Brand-new day, brand-new yay'
Brand-new Mercedes, red, blue, grey
Mm-mm-mm, it's a motherfuckin' shame
N****s talkin' out they face until I blow inside they motherfuckin' face