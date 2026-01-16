Don't Be Dumb - Album by A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky's album "Don't Be Dumb" has been teased for years, and today, fans have finally been blessed with the 15-track project.

A$AP Rocky has delayed Don't Be Dumb on numerous occasions at this point. However, just a few weeks ago, the artist shocked fans when he revealed that the album would drop on January 16th. Fans were skeptical, but a couple of singles proved that Rocky meant business. Today, the artist came through for his fans, as Don't Be Dumb is officially out on all streaming platforms. This is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the entire year, and there is no denying that Rocky delivered. There are 15 new tracks here, and it seems like Rocky put real care into each and every one. It's an exciting day for hip-hop, and we cannot wait to dive into this album throughout the weekend.

