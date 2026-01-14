A$AP Rocky Reveals Tracklist For New Album "Don't Be Dumb"

A$AP Rocky has finally confirmed an official tracklist for his new album, Don't Be Dumb, ahead of its release later this week. Taking to social media on Wednesday, he revealed that there are a total of 15 songs on the project. He didn't confirm whether there will be any features.

The album will begin with "Order of Protection," followed by the single "Helicopter$." Next is a skit titled "Interrogation," and then there's "Stole Ya Flow," "Stay Here," "Playa," "Trespass," "Stop Snitching, "STFU," "Punk Rocky," "Air Force (Black Demarco)," "Whiskey (Release Me)," "Robbery," "Don't Be Dumb / Trip Baby," and "The End."

When Rocky posted the tracklist on Instagram, fans in the comments section expressed plenty of excitement for the songs. "Maaaaan I’m super Excited for this Drop!!" one user wrote. Another added: "We better get a Rihanna feature."

When Is A$AP Rocky Releasing "Don't Be Dumb"?

A$AP Rocky will be dropping Don't Be Dumb on Friday, January 16. It has already surpassed one million pre-saves on Spotify, as fans can't wait to hear new music from Rocky. He hasn't released a full-length album since Testing in 2018.

Earlier this month, he shared his first single from the project, "Punk Rocky." Alongside that release, he dropped a music video starring Winona Ryder. After that, he shared "Helicopter$," which also came with a music video of its own.

When Don't Be Dumb drops on Friday, it will share a release date with several other highly anticipated projects. The Game is also dropping a new Gansta Grillz mixtape, while NBA YoungBoy will be sharing his next album, Slime Cry.