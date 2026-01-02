A$AP Rocky Previews New Song "Punk Rocky" And It's Dropping Sooner Than You Think

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 587 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ASAP Rocky New Song Punk Rocky Dropping Soon Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: A$AP Rocky seen at Apple Original Films and A24's HIGHEST 2 LOWEST - Los Angeles Special Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky is almost here with his highly anticipated new album "Don't Be Dumb," which is set to come out on January 16.

A$AP Rocky has taken a long time to drop his new album Don't Be Dumb, peppering the near-eight-year wait since 2018's TESTING with some singles, teases, delays... You know all too well, probably. Fortunately for fans, the LP is right around the corner. What's more is that we're getting his new song "Punk Rocky" very soon.

Via a social media post, the Harlem creative teased the single's upcoming release and music video. It's seemingly directed by Rocky himself, Folkert Verdoorn, and Simon Becks; "A.K.A. The Three Musketeers," as teased by the clip. Magna Studios, Freenjoy, and AWGE produced it, whereas Winona Ryder will star. In the teaser clip, you can also see model, actor, and musician Brooks Ginnan, whom you might recognize from JPEGMAFIA music videos and Playboi Carti shoots.

As for the sound of the track itself, languid guitar riffs lead into a propulsive drum beat, but we don't hear much else. Luckily, we won't have to wait long to hear the whole thing, as it's apparently coming out on Monday (January 5).

"VIDEO OF THE F***IN YEAR," the A$AP artist captioned his post. "HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026 -DONTBEDUMB PUNK ROCKY MONDAY." A$AP Rocky's promoting the heck out of this album, and we can't wait for it to finally manifest.

Read More: 50 Cent & Papoose Keep Trading Blows With Petty AI Videos And Attacks

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping Don't Be Dumb?

A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb comes out on January 16 of this year, meaning we are just two weeks away from one of the decade's most anticipated hip-hop albums. All the delays, setbacks, and teases have kept it in that conversation for pretty much every year in the 2020s. Will it live up to the hype?

We sure hope so. Recently, A$AP Rocky revealed Don't Be Dumb's direction, which is also in collaboration with Tim Burton.

"The 15 track, 2LP vinyl moves through genres the way you'd move through a cityJazz, Hip-Hop, Metal, Indie, R&Beach track capturing a different block, mood, or moment. It's Rocky in full range," a description from the Bilt loyalty program read. A$AP Rocky partnered with them to cover rent for the tenants in the Harlem building he lived in as a teenager. With two bonus tracks on a side B, Don't Be Dumb will reportedly be 17 tracks long in its fullest version.

Read More: Ice Spice Turns Heads After Leaving Birthday Bash With PlaqueBoyMax

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.9K
2025 CFDA Awards - Winner's Walk Music A$AP Rocky Reveals What "Don't Be Dumb" Will Sound Like 2.8K
Nadia G And ASAP Rocky Invade The Whoolywood Shuffle Music A$AP Rocky Will Cover Rent For All Tenants In The Harlem Building He Lived In As A Teenager 10.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 4.2K
Comments 0