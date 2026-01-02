A$AP Rocky has taken a long time to drop his new album Don't Be Dumb, peppering the near-eight-year wait since 2018's TESTING with some singles, teases, delays... You know all too well, probably. Fortunately for fans, the LP is right around the corner. What's more is that we're getting his new song "Punk Rocky" very soon.

Via a social media post, the Harlem creative teased the single's upcoming release and music video. It's seemingly directed by Rocky himself, Folkert Verdoorn, and Simon Becks; "A.K.A. The Three Musketeers," as teased by the clip. Magna Studios, Freenjoy, and AWGE produced it, whereas Winona Ryder will star. In the teaser clip, you can also see model, actor, and musician Brooks Ginnan, whom you might recognize from JPEGMAFIA music videos and Playboi Carti shoots.

As for the sound of the track itself, languid guitar riffs lead into a propulsive drum beat, but we don't hear much else. Luckily, we won't have to wait long to hear the whole thing, as it's apparently coming out on Monday (January 5).

"VIDEO OF THE F***IN YEAR," the A$AP artist captioned his post. "HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026 -DONTBEDUMB PUNK ROCKY MONDAY." A$AP Rocky's promoting the heck out of this album, and we can't wait for it to finally manifest.

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping Don't Be Dumb?

A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb comes out on January 16 of this year, meaning we are just two weeks away from one of the decade's most anticipated hip-hop albums. All the delays, setbacks, and teases have kept it in that conversation for pretty much every year in the 2020s. Will it live up to the hype?

We sure hope so. Recently, A$AP Rocky revealed Don't Be Dumb's direction, which is also in collaboration with Tim Burton.

"The 15 track, 2LP vinyl moves through genres the way you'd move through a city—Jazz, Hip-Hop, Metal, Indie, R&B—each track capturing a different block, mood, or moment. It's Rocky in full range," a description from the Bilt loyalty program read. A$AP Rocky partnered with them to cover rent for the tenants in the Harlem building he lived in as a teenager. With two bonus tracks on a side B, Don't Be Dumb will reportedly be 17 tracks long in its fullest version.