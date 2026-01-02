50 Cent & Papoose Keep Trading Blows With Petty AI Videos And Attacks

50 Cent is quite the impressive multitasker. He's a massive rapper, an entertainment producer, a business mogul, and he can juggle what feel like dozens of feuds with the same troll-happy smile. One of 50's big conflicts these days is with Papoose after he decided to share an A.I. video mocking his Claressa Shields relationship.

The clip was of an old movie called Black Sister's Revenge, and showed the main character slapping her lover for being unfaithful. It superimposed Claressa and Pap's faces respectively onto the characters using artificial intelligence. Later, the latter clapped back with his own A.I. video of the G-Unit mogul in a bra and tight pants dancing at a strip club.

But that's not all. As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, the two continued to go at it with more force. Papoose included another fake dancing video featuring Fif with a shady caption. "Why everybody keep comparing 50 to a b***h?" he wrote. "Is it because he gossip so much? Why he STILL ain't respond to Let's rap about it? He know he ain't nice for real! Go apologize to Banks Chump. You need him right now!"

Why Are 50 Cent & Papoose Beefing?

As for the other side of this back and forth, 50's latest troll wasn't A.I.-generated. But it was still petty. It's a skit of a fan pretending to talk to the Queens MC over a picture of Papoose, claiming that Pap's boo Claressa Shields must have "knocked him out for New Year's." The fan then went on to rant against the Brooklyn rapper for allegedly clout-chasing, making fun of his appearance.

"Look what Pap posted," 50 Cent jabbed at Papoose and his initial A.I. video. "Hahaha, that look like one of his joints all his h*e's handsome. They tougher than him LOL."