50 Cent & Papoose Keep Trading Blows With Petty AI Videos And Attacks

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Jul 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent displays jewelry commemorating Houston sports teams before the game between the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
What's most ironic about this 50 Cent and Papoose beef is that Pap actually wants 50 to respond to another rap beef instead of his trolling.

50 Cent is quite the impressive multitasker. He's a massive rapper, an entertainment producer, a business mogul, and he can juggle what feel like dozens of feuds with the same troll-happy smile. One of 50's big conflicts these days is with Papoose after he decided to share an A.I. video mocking his Claressa Shields relationship.

The clip was of an old movie called Black Sister's Revenge, and showed the main character slapping her lover for being unfaithful. It superimposed Claressa and Pap's faces respectively onto the characters using artificial intelligence. Later, the latter clapped back with his own A.I. video of the G-Unit mogul in a bra and tight pants dancing at a strip club.

But that's not all. As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, the two continued to go at it with more force. Papoose included another fake dancing video featuring Fif with a shady caption. "Why everybody keep comparing 50 to a b***h?" he wrote. "Is it because he gossip so much? Why he STILL ain't respond to Let's rap about it? He know he ain't nice for real! Go apologize to Banks Chump. You need him right now!"

This was in reference to 50 Cent's feud with Let's Rap About It, the podcast hosted by Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East. While he hinted at a response on the way, he hasn't really clapped back at their freestyle dissing him.

Read More: 50 Cent & Jim Jones Beef: A Brief History Of Tension

Why Are 50 Cent & Papoose Beefing?

As for the other side of this back and forth, 50's latest troll wasn't A.I.-generated. But it was still petty. It's a skit of a fan pretending to talk to the Queens MC over a picture of Papoose, claiming that Pap's boo Claressa Shields must have "knocked him out for New Year's." The fan then went on to rant against the Brooklyn rapper for allegedly clout-chasing, making fun of his appearance.

"Look what Pap posted," 50 Cent jabbed at Papoose and his initial A.I. video. "Hahaha, that look like one of his joints all his h*e's handsome. They tougher than him LOL."

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Papoose's beef's origins are quite unclear. However, given that 50 teasingly thirsted for Pap's former partner Remy Ma years ago, that altercation hangs in the background of their current trolling tirades.

Read More: Drake's Civil RICO Lawsuit Has The Internet Picking Sides

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
