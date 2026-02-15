Cardi B's Security Guard Goes Viral After She Twerked Right Next To Him

Cardi B has been the subject of a few viral videos as of late, whether it's falling on her "Little Miss Drama" tour or dancing seductively and jokingly for a humanoid robot... that fell on top of her. Well, it seems like we have another clip to add to that list, based on a recent club performance presumably after one of her concerts.

In a clip caught by No Jumper on Instagram, you can see the Bronx superstar twerking on stage as her security guard (presumably) stands still right next to her. This caption and many others you will see online make comical reference to the staff member's stoic nature. Others focused on the dance itself and praised her physique and beauty, but many folks couldn't help but crack jokes about the guard. Whether his professionalism was resilient or bored regarding the twerking is up for each social media viewer to decide for themselves.

We will see what Cardi captures the Internet's attention with next. While on this "Little Miss Drama" tour, we're sure a whole lot of new narratives, moments, and developments will emerge.

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour's Setlist

For example, Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" tour created drama via a "mute" challenge targeting rival femcee BIA. She has been performing the "Pretty & Petty" diss track while on this trek, which even got a response from her that targeted Cardi B's rumored ex, Stefon Diggs.

Breakup rumors between them haven't been confirmed officially by either celebrity. But amid all of these narratives, the recent Super Bowl LX guest is letting it all roll off her shoulders and enjoying her success... and yes, twerking all of her worries away, too.

For those hoping to catch the "Little Miss Drama" tour (which will run through April 18 in North America), maybe you should skip this last part. That is, if you don't want setlist spoilers.

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" tour setlist is below. It's based on her first concert of the trek in Palm Desert, California.