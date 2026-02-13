BIA Responds To Cardi B's Tour Diss By Calling Out Stefon Diggs

The beef between Cardi B and BIA has been going on for almost two years now, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. During the first stop of her "Little Miss Drama" tour in Palm Desert, California on Wednesday (February 11), Cardi B dissed BIA with her "Pretty & Petty" track, flipping it into a "mute" challenge.

That challenge is for the following lines on the AM I THE DRAMA? cut: "Name five BIA songs, gun pointed to your head / Bow, I’m dead."

Now, the Massachusetts femcee has responded via Twitter on Thursday (February 12), responding to a fan who shared a clip of the tour moment on the social media platform. "Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… ykwnvm," she wrote.

For those unaware, the "LONDON" artist is referring to Cardi B's rumored ex, Stefon Diggs. Breakup rumors surrounding the two haven't been explicitly confirmed by either party at press time.

But BIA's remark refers to the rumors around Stefon Diggs fathering various children amid his relationship with Cardi, plus a dig at his disappointing performance alongside the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX last week.

Why Do Cardi B & BIA Have Beef?

This dig at the wide receiver is the latest chapter in BIA and Cardi B's nasty beef, which didn't begin on combative notes. Tensions between their fanbases emerged in early 2023, with the former denying switching up on the latter amid her live session with Nicki Minaj.

When fans compared the two stars the following year and both seemingly responded with shade, a possible battlefield emerged. In June of 2024, they started to explicitly or subliminally diss each other in songs or on social media, such as Cardi going off about a phone call they had or BIA dropping a diss track about the Bronx artist allegedly cheating on Offset, amid other attacks.