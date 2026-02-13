Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges Involving Personal Chef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Stefon Diggs's not guilty plea comes days after losing the Super Bowl and amid breakup rumors surrounding Cardi B.

Stefon Diggs has a turbulent few months ahead of him, as his assault case involving his personal chef just underwent a huge development. For those unaware, the chef accused the New England Patriots wide receiver of slapping and trying to choke her in December of 2025 over a pay dispute.

As reported by TMZ Sports, he and his lawyers appeared on Friday (February 13) at the Dedham District Court in Massachusetts. The National Desk caught a video of the brief arraignment appearance. During this court session, the NFL player pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Reportedly, his legal team's member Mitchell Schuster denied the allegations to reporters.

"We're confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case, he will be completely exonerated," Schuster reportedly expressed.

The court ordered the football star to not have any contact with the alleged victim, and set his pre-trial hearing for April 1 of this year. This all follows quite the busy time for Diggs. Unfortunately for him, this case will not slow down as we get closer to that hearing.

What Are The Allegations Against Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs's former personal chef's allegations stem from an alleged incident at his Massachusetts home on December 2, 2025. He allegedly entered her room after a text message exchange in which she claimed he owed her money. Diggs allegedly became angry, slapped the chef across her face, and "tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck."

Following her report of this alleged physical assault to police on December 16, the story emerged in the media with official charges. The chef reportedly did not provide pictures of any injuries, but alleged redness on her upper chest. With this not guilty plea in mind, we will see if any more alleged details about this situation emerge.

Meanwhile, this joins other bombshell updates concerning Stefon Diggs. He reportedly broke up with Cardi B, although this is still mostly a rumor and not a confirmed or final development. Following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LX loss, this arraignment hearing occurred just days later. We will see where the story goes.

