50 Cent Mocks Stefon Diggs Over Rumored Cardi B Breakup & Super Bowl Loss

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Mocks Stefon Diggs Cardi B
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
It looks like Stefon Diggs had a rough weekend, and unsurprisingly, 50 Cent was among the first to weigh in.

50 Cent is almost always trolling one of his peers, and yesterday, it was Stefon Diggs. In an Instagram post, the G-Unit boss weighed in on the New England Patriots' Super Bowl loss. While he was at it, he was sure to throw in a jab about Diggs and Cardi B's rumored breakup.

"Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this b!tch and the Super Bowl," he wrote. "I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL @bransoncognac."

At the time of writing, neither Diggs nor Cardi has responded to Fif's post. He's far from the only person to comment on Diggs' rough weekend, however. Countless social media users have been speculating about the state of his and Cardi's relationship, particularly after they decided to unfollow each other on Instagram.

Read More: 50 Cent Explains Why He Doesn't Drop New Music Anymore

Did Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up?

Cardi did attend the Super Bowl, even supporting Bad Bunny during his halftime show alongside Jessica Alba, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, and more. Shortly after that, she appeared to leave early, posting a video of herself singing along to Bad Bunny from inside a vehicle. The day before the big game, a reporter asked her if she had an inspirational message to share with her boo. She simply said, "Good luck."

This seemed like a pretty drastic switch-up from just a few weeks ago, when the femcee was celebrating the Patriots' advancing to the Super Bowl.

As for Diggs, he's been a bit less vocal about his love life lately. While taking part in Super Bowl festivities at the San Jose Convention Center earlier this month, however, he did hint that an engagement could be coming soon. “It’s on the agenda, maybe, right? Right?” he said when asked if he had plans to propose to Cardi. “I gotta get mine first."

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not Cardi and Diggs are still an item.

Read More: T.I. Confidently Claps Back At 50 Cent's Snitching Accusations

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
cardi b Music Oddsmakers Set Cardi B As Favorite To Perform With Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots Relationships Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Unfollow Each Other After The Patriots' Super Bowl Loss
The 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party Relationships Fans Believe Old Post Confirms Cardi B & Stefon Diggs' Breakup
Stefon Diggs Cardi B Super Bowl Gossip Stefon Diggs Reveals If He’ll Propose To Cardi B After The Super Bowl
Comments 0