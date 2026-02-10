50 Cent is almost always trolling one of his peers, and yesterday, it was Stefon Diggs. In an Instagram post, the G-Unit boss weighed in on the New England Patriots' Super Bowl loss. While he was at it, he was sure to throw in a jab about Diggs and Cardi B's rumored breakup.

"Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this b!tch and the Super Bowl," he wrote. "I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL @bransoncognac."

At the time of writing, neither Diggs nor Cardi has responded to Fif's post. He's far from the only person to comment on Diggs' rough weekend, however. Countless social media users have been speculating about the state of his and Cardi's relationship, particularly after they decided to unfollow each other on Instagram.

Did Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up?

Cardi did attend the Super Bowl, even supporting Bad Bunny during his halftime show alongside Jessica Alba, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, and more. Shortly after that, she appeared to leave early, posting a video of herself singing along to Bad Bunny from inside a vehicle. The day before the big game, a reporter asked her if she had an inspirational message to share with her boo. She simply said, "Good luck."

This seemed like a pretty drastic switch-up from just a few weeks ago, when the femcee was celebrating the Patriots' advancing to the Super Bowl.

As for Diggs, he's been a bit less vocal about his love life lately. While taking part in Super Bowl festivities at the San Jose Convention Center earlier this month, however, he did hint that an engagement could be coming soon. “It’s on the agenda, maybe, right? Right?” he said when asked if he had plans to propose to Cardi. “I gotta get mine first."