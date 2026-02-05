Oddsmakers Set Cardi B As Favorite To Perform With Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl

Cardi B has been talking about opportunities to perform at the Super Bowl for years now and it finally looks like it's going to happen. That's at least what bettors across numerous platforms are saying as game number 60 is right around the corner.
Per an update by BetOnline caught by TMZ, she's the overwhelming favorite at -200 odds. That means if you bet $200, you'll win $100. Not too far behind the "I Like It" rapper is Rauw Alejandra and Karol G, who are tied at +125 (bet $100 to win $125) whereas Marc Anthony sits at +200 odds.
After that are the likes of Travis Scott (+400), Jennifer Lopez (+500) and Rosalia (+600). These odds basically mean they all have very slim chances of popping out for cameos.
Forbes also gathered statistics, and they report that Polymarket, another major betting website, gives Cardi B a whopping 56% chance to join the main attraction, Bad Bunny, onstage. For even more context, the Bronx femcee is the odds-on favorite on Kalshi too with a 63% chance.
That stat roughly matches up with BetOnline's as Rauw (46%) and Karol (32%) are fairly close runner ups on Kalshi.
Will Stefon Diggs Propose To Cardi B At The Super Bowl?
Another bet that you might be seeing on these prediction platforms is if Stefon Diggs will propose to Cardi B after the game. The New England Patriots wide receiver was asked during an interview session at the San Jose Convention Center if he's going to tie the knot.
"I gotta get mine first," he said referring to winning his first Super Bowl ring. In case you were wondering, this is Diggs' first go at the Lombardi Trophy. If he wants to secure that piece of hardware, him and the Pats will have to get it done against the vaunted Seattle Seahawks.
As of right now, the AFC champions are 4.5-point underdogs, according to CBS Sports.