It's been a few months since Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner went their separate ways, but it looks like his feelings may not have dissipated entirely. Recently, the rapper dropped a new song called “I Release You." It includes various lyrics aimed at the Basketball Wives star, as captured by Live Bitez. He calls her out by name, vowing to break their "soul ties," cut the "energetic umbilical cord," and more.

Fans didn't get to enjoy the track for long, however, as it's already been pulled down. At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not he plans to release it again in the future. Renner has not addressed the song publicly.

News of Gates' breakup song comes just a few days after Renner called him out for some comments he made during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast last week. He claimed to have known her since 2014 and to still be her friend following their split.

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner Drama

"We are not friends, and I did not know you in 2014," she fired back on Instagram. "Selective memory paired with a wide mouth will not be tolerated. Since you're going to speak on me, understand that I now have the floor as well. Tune in to my Patreon [hourglass emoji] @facetsoflifewithbrittanyrenner."

Renner went on to share an alleged voice message from Gates, in which he seemingly responded to being put on blast. "You said you don't want to be my friend?" he allegedly asked. "So you not my friend no more, that's what you saying? Why you don't want to be my friend, bro?" She went on to criticize his current relationship, expose his alleged texts about a major drug bust, and more.

"May every woman you've ever wronged be freed from fearing you and your tired redundant nonsense," she wrote. "Any man who plays God is a monster."