Brittany Renner Shares Alleged Message From Kevin Gates After Calling Him Out

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Brittany Renner attends the premiere screening of BET+'s New Series "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage/Getty Images)
Brittany Renner blasted Kevin Gates for claiming they're still friends after their divorce, also shading his new girlfriend Jelenny Tejada.

Brittany Renner is no stranger to calling out her former partners online or in other spaces. That's no different concerning Kevin Gates. During his Shannon Sharpe Club Shay Shay interview, he claimed that he's known her since 2014 and that they're still friends following their quick divorce, a claim she denied on Instagram.

"We are not friends, and I did not know you in 2014," Renner wrote. "Selective memory paired with a wide mouth will not be tolerated. Since you're going to speak on me, understand that I now have the floor as well. Tune in to my Patreon [hourglass emoji] @facetsoflifewithbrittanyrenner."

Brittany Renner spoke on Kevin Gates again, and it was not much prettier. As caught by Livebitez on IG, she shared an alleged voice message from the Baton Rouge MC on Instagram that responded to her recent callout. "You said you don't want to be my friend? So you not my friend no more, that's what you saying? Why you don't want to be my friend, bro?" he allegedly expressed while laughing.

"Is your child bride pegging you with that 9.5 inch strap on yet?" Renner captioned her post, sharing that she allegedly blocked Gates. "I'm your mommy and your daddy. Now begone. Patreon loading."

Brittany Renner also shared an alleged text message from an unidentified contact who is supposedly Kevin Gates, who allegedly wrote to her about a rap label drug bust. "The Feds every where, I love you however turn out [muscle flex emoji] [feather emoji]," he allegedly wrote.

"May every woman you've ever wronged be freed from fearing you and your tired redundant nonsense," she captioned her alleged screenshot. "Any man who plays God is a monster."

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?

Brittany Renner seemingly referenced Kevin Gates' girlfriend Jelenny Tejada, as their relationship drew a lot of social media scrutiny due to their 13-year age gap. She is reportedly 26 years old.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, it seems like Kevin Gates and Jelenny Tejada are unbothered. They recently posted up on a sunbathing date, with her flexing a huge diamond rock on her finger.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
