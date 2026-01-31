Brittany Renner Shares Alleged Message From Kevin Gates After Calling Him Out

Brittany Renner is no stranger to calling out her former partners online or in other spaces. That's no different concerning Kevin Gates. During his Shannon Sharpe Club Shay Shay interview, he claimed that he's known her since 2014 and that they're still friends following their quick divorce, a claim she denied on Instagram.

"We are not friends, and I did not know you in 2014," Renner wrote. "Selective memory paired with a wide mouth will not be tolerated. Since you're going to speak on me, understand that I now have the floor as well. Tune in to my Patreon [hourglass emoji] @facetsoflifewithbrittanyrenner."

Brittany Renner spoke on Kevin Gates again, and it was not much prettier. As caught by Livebitez on IG, she shared an alleged voice message from the Baton Rouge MC on Instagram that responded to her recent callout. "You said you don't want to be my friend? So you not my friend no more, that's what you saying? Why you don't want to be my friend, bro?" he allegedly expressed while laughing.

"Is your child bride pegging you with that 9.5 inch strap on yet?" Renner captioned her post, sharing that she allegedly blocked Gates. "I'm your mommy and your daddy. Now begone. Patreon loading."

Brittany Renner also shared an alleged text message from an unidentified contact who is supposedly Kevin Gates, who allegedly wrote to her about a rap label drug bust. "The Feds every where, I love you however turn out [muscle flex emoji] [feather emoji]," he allegedly wrote.

"May every woman you've ever wronged be freed from fearing you and your tired redundant nonsense," she captioned her alleged screenshot. "Any man who plays God is a monster."

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?

Brittany Renner seemingly referenced Kevin Gates' girlfriend Jelenny Tejada, as their relationship drew a lot of social media scrutiny due to their 13-year age gap. She is reportedly 26 years old.