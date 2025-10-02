Brittany Renner Seeks $35K A Month In Child Support From PJ Washington

Just a few days ago, PJ Washington's child support payments to Brittany Renner were revealed, and she wants more assistance.

Brittany Renner is still dealing with a lot of drama when it comes to her divorce from Kevin Gates, but there is another matter that is taking precedence these days. According to a TMZ Sports report, she wants a court to make her ex partner PJ Washington increase his monthly child support payments to her from $5,500 to at least $35K.

Renner's argument is that she needs this money to raise the former couple's four-year-old son in a way that reflects his father's financial success. The two broke up back in 2021 a few short months after they welcomed their son into the world. Earlier deliberations in court last year resulted in a one-time $130K lump sum payment from PJ Washington to Brittany Renner in order to account for "any and all existing child support accruing prior to the entry of this consent order, as well as for [Renner's] attorney's fee."

In Brittany's new court filing, she claims that they agreed on the $5.5K amount when they lived together in North Carolina, but this changed when she and their son moved to California towards the end of 2024. Now, she says she "cannot afford the high cost of living given the current child support orders" and alleged that the NBA player's presence of "less than 1/2 of the visitation time he is entitled to" is making her "struggle to make ends meet."

PJ Washington Children

Brittany Renner's argument concerning PJ Washington also brought up the "multiple luxury vehicles... designer shopping clothes... [and] luxury vacations" that he, his wife, and their children enjoy as part of their luxurious lifestyle. There's also the $90 million, four-year contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks that he recently signed.

"I cannot provide [our son] a life anywhere similar to that of his father," Renner claimed. "I live in a humble Airbnb rental in West Hills and shop for [our son's] clothes at Target." Her total attorney's fees are of $50K, and she also wants Washington to pay.

This follows a nasty altercation between Brittany Renner's mom and PJ Washington. A hearing on this matter will take place November, if everything goes according to schedule.

