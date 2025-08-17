Kevin Gates is keeping quiet when it comes to questions about his whirlwind marriage to Brittany Renner. Complex reported on Gates’ incident over the weekend.

During a recent livestream with YouTubers Zias and B Lou, a viewer pressed the Baton Rouge rapper about Renner, referring to her as “that famous chick.” Gates immediately shut down the inquiry.

“Are you listening good? Who I love I don’t discuss,” he said before adding, “Yeah, I keep it G.”

His sharp reply echoed the same sentiment he had expressed in past interviews, where he had made clear that he would not publicly dissect his private life.

The exchange came weeks after Renner revealed their marriage had ended after just 52 days. Speaking on Los Angeles’ Real 92.3 in June, the Basketball Wives alum confirmed they officially divorced on May 28.

Renner explained that while the marriage was brief, she had no regrets. “When you give 100 percent, you can be at peace with whatever happens,” she told podcaster Bootleg Kev.

Renner, who converted to Islam in 2024, said she “left no stone unturned” in her effort to make the relationship work.

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner

The couple’s split played out in the spotlight, including their separate appearances at the 2025 BET Awards. When questioned about the distance, Gates repeated the same line he gave on his livestream: “Who I love I don’t discuss.”

Renner and Gates’ short-lived union isn’t the rapper’s only recent relationship upheaval. Just months later, his first wife, Dreka Gates, filed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage.

The pair, who wed in 2015, share two children. Court records cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation.

With two divorces making headlines in a matter of months, Gates’ personal life has become a subject of intense public interest. Still, the “Really Really” artist has remained steadfast in keeping details private, even as speculation grows.