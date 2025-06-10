Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner turned a lot of heads when they sparked relationship rumors earlier this year, but that flame didn't last long. The couple divorced after about 50 days of marriage late this May, and both of them were asked about it at the 2025 BET Awards on Monday (June 10).

The Shade Room asked the Baton Rouge rapper why he didn't walk the red carpet with Renner. Their divorce went public thanks to the social media personality and model's revelation to Bootleg Kev, but the MC isn't speaking on it just yet.

"Oh, who I love, I don’t discuss," Kevin Gates said of Brittany Renner. The interviewer then asked him to elaborate, but he refused. "But I wish her the best. Who I love, I don't discuss. But God bless her. Yeah, I wish her the best."

Given Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner's previous online antics, some folks are still skeptical about how this all played out. But unlike the Savannah and LeBron James situation, these two are the only ones who can really speak to their dynamic.

Why Did Kevin Gates And Brittany Renner Divorce?

"Yeah, I mean, there's really nothing for me to comment about that," Brittany Renner remarked about the Kevin Gates divorce at the 2025 BET Awards. "Because again, it just, it is what it is. I'm here, I'm alive and well. And I feel like people need to understand that you never have any regrets when you just follow your heart. There's no stone left unturned. You can be at peace with whatever happens. So that's just kind of where I am, you know? [...] It's really simple, actually. 'Cause life is quite simple. It's better to be divorced and happy..."

"Honestly, it's like, I don't think anybody gets married to not stay married," she told Bootleg Kev. "My biggest thing for me is just a nice reset, just focusing on myself and pouring into myself. I followed my heart, and that's more than what most people can say in this world. And I have no shame in that. That's why I'm here." We will see if there's more to this story, as we know nothing about why they broke up at press time.