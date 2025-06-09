2025 BET Awards

News
Kevin Hart Kicks Off BET Awards With A Bang, Takes Aim At Diddy, Cardi B, & Kanye West
Kevin Hart is hosting the BET Awards tonight, and during his monologue, he made sure to make jokes about the event's biggest stars.
By
Alexander Cole
23 mins ago
121 Views