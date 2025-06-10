Mariah The Scientist Fans Worried For Her After BET Awards Arrival With Young Thug Goes Viral

Young Thug's animal pelt mask is what folks noticed immediately, but fans of Mariah the Scientist believe the MC isn't good for her.

Once again, Young Thug was out wearing another wild face mask. This time he threw on one that looked it was taken from an animal with a furry tie and duck duffel bag to match the aesthetic. His animal hunter look was one of the topics of conversation at this year's BET Awards.

He didn't go alone, though, as Mariah the Scientist was by his side wearing a green dress showing all sorts of back. The R&B singer also wore matching shorts with gold heels. But these attention-grabbing ensembles weren't the only reasons why their red-carpet arrival blew up online.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked, the manner in which Young Thug was walking with Mariah the Scientist sparked plenty of concerned reactions from the latter's fans.

In the outlet's comment section, people are pointing out how it appears that the rapper's girlfriend wanted to take pictures or talk to people before heading inside. Instead, Young Thug looks to be forcing her to keep moving, dragging her by the hand.

Further cementing Mariah's fan base worries are her saddened facial expressions in the clips below.

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist

This all led people to go off on Thug and warning Mariah. "Mariah, whatever you do. Please just don’t get pregnant by him 😩" one IG user boldly writes. "He’s literally dragging her along as if people wouldn’t want pictures of her too…… poor poor girl," adds another.

Hopefully, the musical couple is doing alright, though. Just a few days ago, a cutesy GQ interview with them surfaced amid the rapper's rollout for his next album, UY SCUTI.

They have seemed to be strengthening their relationship since his release from jail and the YSL RICO trial despite issues arising. If you remember, leaked jail phone calls surfaced between Thug and other women visiting him behind bars. One of them was with Leena Sayed, who the "Money On Money" rapper told to "move on."

All of this led Thugger to publicly apologize to Mariah on Twitter. "Sorry to my baby for all this bullsh*t on the internet. Love u baby and f*ck em all we know what’s up with us!" he said at the time.

