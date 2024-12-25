Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist Over Leaked Prison Calls

The rapper took responsibility.

Young Thug was dragged into an unexpected controversy on December 23. A phone call between the rapper and Instagram model Leena Sayed leaked online from 2022. The call sees Sayed voice her desire to be with Young Thug, but the rapper told her to move on. Since Thug was dating Mariah the Scientist at the time, the prison exchange is a bit awkward. Young Thug and Leena Sayed have both tried to provide clarity regarding the situation via social media, but it hasn't quelled the speculation. And Thug seems to know it.

The rapper took to Twitter on Christmas Eve to apologize to his girlfriend. He didn't mention Mariah the Scientist by name, but it was obvious who he was addressing. "Sorry to my baby for all this bullsh*t on the internet," Thug tweeted. "Love u baby and f*ck em all we know what’s up with us!" The rapper had more to say on the matter after hitting send. He referred to Mariah the Scientist as his twin, and claimed that he loves the singer more than anything. "I love yo game more than life mommy..," he added. Thug's apologetic stance makes sense given the leaked calls that have surfaced.

Young Thug Confirms He "Loves" Mariah The Scientist

In addition to the Leena Sayed call, another Young Thug conversation surfaced during the holidays. The call saw Young Thug brag to a friend about talking to ten different women a day. "For the most part, I ain’t even been calling no other girls," he told a friend. "I ain’t call no other girls in like a week. And I usually call at least 10 other girls when I get on the phone just to kill time." Young Thug also claimed Mariah the Scientist can sometimes come off as though she cares "too much" about him.