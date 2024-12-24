Mariah The Scientist Tells Young Thug Shocking Diddy Stories In Leaked Prison Call

Thugger couldn't believe it.

Young Thug jail calls are leaking like songs these days. The rapper was the victim of two leaks on December 23. The second involved him and longtime girlfriend Mariah the Scientist. Thug was behind bars when the Diddy scandals broke, and was therefore unaware of most of them. The jail call that has made its way online sees Mariah the Scientist break down some of the harrowing Diddy allegations to her boyfriend. Thugger couldn't believe it.

Mariah the Scientist immediately delves into the infamous video in which Diddy physically attacks Cassie in a hotel lobby. "It's not just like a wrestle," she explained. "He beat her up, for sure." The singer goes on to recount the whole incident, and how Diddy chased after Cassie wearing only a towel. Mariah starts to giggle while emulating the way the Bad Boy mogul was running. "I'm not laughing, it's not funny," Mariah asserted. Young Thug is visibly taken aback by what Diddy did. "That n**ga tripping," he remarked. The rapper asked if it was Diddy on the security footage, and Mariah the Scientist did not hesitate. "Definitely him," she responded. "For sure, him."

Mariah The Scientist Said Diddy Was On "Some Other Sh*t"

Mariah the Scientist went on to recount tons of other Diddy allegations regarding Cassie and the mother of Diddy's children, Kim Porter. She relayed a rumor that Diddy tried to make Porter eat Cassie's tampon, which drew a very puzzled look from Young Thug. "He on some other sh*t," Mariah asserted. "If he did that he on some other sh*t." Mariah also noted told Thug that the public was skeptical of Cassie's claims of physical and emotional abuse until the hotel video was released.