Mariah The Scientist Tells Young Thug Shocking Diddy Stories In Leaked Prison Call

Elias Andrews
WNBA: WNBA-Commisioner's Cup-Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm
Aug 12, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Mariah the Scientist performs at halftime of the Inaugural WNBA Commissioners Cup Championship Game between the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Thugger couldn't believe it.

Young Thug jail calls are leaking like songs these days. The rapper was the victim of two leaks on December 23. The second involved him and longtime girlfriend Mariah the Scientist. Thug was behind bars when the Diddy scandals broke, and was therefore unaware of most of them. The jail call that has made its way online sees Mariah the Scientist break down some of the harrowing Diddy allegations to her boyfriend. Thugger couldn't believe it.

Mariah the Scientist immediately delves into the infamous video in which Diddy physically attacks Cassie in a hotel lobby. "It's not just like a wrestle," she explained. "He beat her up, for sure." The singer goes on to recount the whole incident, and how Diddy chased after Cassie wearing only a towel. Mariah starts to giggle while emulating the way the Bad Boy mogul was running. "I'm not laughing, it's not funny," Mariah asserted. Young Thug is visibly taken aback by what Diddy did. "That n**ga tripping," he remarked. The rapper asked if it was Diddy on the security footage, and Mariah the Scientist did not hesitate. "Definitely him," she responded. "For sure, him."

Mariah The Scientist Said Diddy Was On "Some Other Sh*t"

Mariah the Scientist went on to recount tons of other Diddy allegations regarding Cassie and the mother of Diddy's children, Kim Porter. She relayed a rumor that Diddy tried to make Porter eat Cassie's tampon, which drew a very puzzled look from Young Thug. "He on some other sh*t," Mariah asserted. "If he did that he on some other sh*t." Mariah also noted told Thug that the public was skeptical of Cassie's claims of physical and emotional abuse until the hotel video was released.

The jail conversation between Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug is radically different than the other jail call that was leaked on Monday. The first involved the rapper and an Instagram model named Leena Sayed. Young Thug can he seen telling Sayed to move on from him and find love with someone else, and Sayed broke down in tears. She claimed that she didn't want anyone but Thug. Both parties have issued statements claiming they were not romantically involved, however. Thug went as far as to say that there is only one person for him, and it's Mariah the Scientist.

