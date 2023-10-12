Young Thug Appears In Upcoming Mariah The Scientist Video

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is making a highly anticipated return to the spotlight after a year and a half in jail on RICO charges. In a surprising development, Thugger was spotted in the video footage upcoming music video by his rumored girlfriend, rising R&B star Mariah the Scientist. Some fans were supportive, others were skeptical of the situation. "No Mariah Slander…" one person commented. "Baby girl been holding down her man and staying out the way." "Holding a man down while is in jail is just slow," another said. "He’s been in jail longer than the relationship they had," someone else commented.

Thug has spent more than a year navigating the challenges of jail life. However, the impact of his absence reaches beyond the prison walls, especially for Mariah the Scientist. The two had begun their romantic journey just months before Thug's legal troubles began, making his absence all the more challenging for both of them. However, Mariah has been vocal about her support for her man. "Now, you know I got a man," Mariah The Scientist told a large crowd during her performance at Outside Lands festival. "He locked up. Free my baby daddy!” Her announcement resulted in a "Free Thug" chant at the festival.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist Shows No Signs Of Straying From Young Thug As Rapper Remains Behind Bars

Mariah The Scientist Is Still Supporting Young Thug

Mariah, however, has been aware of the backlash she's been facing for continuing to hold down Young Thug. Despite the criticism, Mariah said in an interview that "there is nobody on planet earth that can get in between me and supporting my man." She spoke openly about the challenges of their separation but also her deep love for him. "They have a lot to say, but I'm sorry to hear that you don't understand what I got going on," she continued. "Maybe one day you will, but the odds are you won't. I don't feel the need to explain and express to somebody the love I have for somebody else… It's not gonna change what I have going on, what people have to say."

The news of Young Thug's cameo in Mariah the Scientist's upcoming music video confirms that she's still going strong for her man. It also signifies a hopeful comeback for the rapper, who is eagerly awaited by his loyal fan base. As fans excitedly anticipate the new footage and music with Young Thug, the music video can hopefully create a memorable moment. Are you excited to see new Young Thug footage? Let us know on HNHH!

Read More: Young Thug Is Still Thirsting For Mariah The Scientist