Woman's Young Thug Tribute Sparks Relationship Rumors As Fans Tag Mariah The Scientist

What's really going on here?

Since Young Thug is unfortunately still behind bars, we can't really get many life updates from him that fall outside of his RICO case alongside YSL. As such, whenever they do allegedly pop up, they always have to come accompanied by a huge grain of salt. The latest example of this is an Instagram tribute to Thugger from a woman named Daisy, writing "Free Jeffery" and a rendition of a snake in a pool full of flowers. Of course, this prompted a whole lot of relationship rumors and speculation that he had another woman in his life that wasn't his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist.

As such, fans tagged Mariah in this post incessantly, but this is all too unclear and vague to really call either way. We know that Young Thug has had many partners in the past, and it's impossible to know who he's still in contact with. The last development that we got concerning his RICO case is DJ Akademiks' belief that he will be found guilty. Other than that and other social media discussions, not much has happened over the past week or so.

Young Thug Tribute Has Fans Asking Mariah The Scientist To Explain

However, no matter how much or how little happens in court, we know that Mariah The Scientist has always been there to support Young Thug through it all. In fact, she even formed part of a big development in this story when a jail call between the couple leaked online. They were very flirtatious during it, leading to a lot of memes on social media. Still, both took it in stride, and we haven't gotten a whole lot of new information on their bond since then beyond Mariah's recent court appearance to support her boo.