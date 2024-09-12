Young Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel Sees Himself As A Civil Rights Leader

Brian Steel has an interesting view of himself.

Young Thug is currently on trial as part of the YSL RICO case, and in the eyes of many, this trial has been a complete and utter farce. Overall, the reasoning behind this is because little progress has been made. Moreover, the actions of those on the witness stand have been combative to say the least. With all of the delays and antics in court, there is a belief that the trial could go until 2027. If that is truly the case, then one could make the argument that Thugger is not being given his right to a fair and speedy trial.

That said, the trial has been continuing in court this week. With Lil Woody off of the stand, the trial has not been getting nearly as much attention. However, that is not to say that there haven't been storylines to emerge. Case in point, there was a moment in court yesterday where someone noted there were no civil rights leaders in court. However, Thug's lawyer Brian Steel took exception to this. As you can see below, he had the judge correct the record and let people know how he sees himself.

Brian Steel Is Working Hard For Young Thug

If you remember, Brian Steel was willing to go to prison for Young Thug just a couple of months ago. He was even arrested in court, and it had everyone singing his praises online. As for the Civil Rights leader comments, it remains to be seen if fans will be rocking with that. Regardless, there is no doubt that Young Thug has a lawyer who cares deeply about his freedom. That kind of representation is priceless.

Let us know your thoughts on the Young Thug trial, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Thugger has been treated unfairly throughout this entire process? Do you think he will end up winning his case? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.