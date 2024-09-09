Juice WRLD's Estate Drops Off "World Tour (Aquafina)" / "Lightyears" Ahead Of Rumored Album

Young Thug also appears on one of the tracks.

There will always be a debate around whether or not dropping music posthumously is ethical or not. For the most part, though, it seems that fans of one rapper in particular are willing to throw that question out of the window. That artist we are talking about is Juice WRLD, easily one of the most beloved MCs of the 2010s and maybe ever. His impact on the genre is still being felt even after leaving us way too early back in 2019. Since passing away, we have received two albums and a multitude of singles. Today, we are receiving more of the latter from the estate of Juice WRLD with "World Tour (Aquafina)" and "Lightyears".

This being billed as a two-pack referred to as The Pre-Party. If you remember, there have been serious talks about a third and final posthumous album in the works called The Party Never Ends. To us, this EP seems like even more confirmation that this is actually going to happen and maybe by the end of the year. Another reason why we feel this is all but true is because of the "Lace It" track we got with Eminem and benny blanco back in December of last year. That single is being billed as potential cut for the record. For now, though, all we can do is wait and spin "World Tour" and "Lightyears".

"World Tour (Aquafina)" & "Lightyears" - Juice WRLD & Young Thug

