potential
- SongsKILLY Continues To Build Hype Around Himself On "ALL CAPS"The auto tuned MC has been dropping a lot of music lately and his supporters are here for it. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsCochise Has Fans "GEEKED" With New SingleFans are all sorts of excited for what Cochise has in store. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureBig Meech Might Be Out Of Jail Next Year After Sentence Reduction BidThe BMF boss previously got a three-year reduction in 2021, which is a similar change to what he and his team just filed for in court.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJJ Redick On Zion Williamson: "He's Still Not In Shape"Following a brutal loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA's In-Season Tournament, many folks are telling Zion to unlock his potential.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCam'ron Might Sue Joe Budden Podcast For Defamation Over Underage Sex Work ClaimsMelyssa Ford, one of the show's co-hosts, had insinuated that Cam and Ma$e had relations with underage women on the program.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlayboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" Announced, Pharrell RepostsVamps, rejoice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSoulja Boy Might Get Sued By Rico Recklezz Over Alleged $100K HitThe Chi-town rapper spoke to DJ Vlad about his 2016 beef with the viral rap pioneer, joking that he might still chase that bag for his threats.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Might've Just Teased A Yeat Collab On "For All The Dogs"Either this is just a regular shoutout to the rage star, or the 6 God just confirmed that one of rap's current sensations is teaming up with him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "Barter 16" Gets Tentative Release DateSure, leaks and industry roadblocks might get in the way, but the Philly star is still set on releasing the anticipated mixtape very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSexyy Red & Brent Faiyaz Link Up In The StudioFans have no idea how their styles would merge, and that makes this meeting and potential collaboration all the more exciting.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Viral"Cardi B Is Back," Fans Declare On Twitter, She Promises Announcement TomorrowCardi B promised fans that she's making a big announcement soon, and fans are hoping that it's a new single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black Wants A Katy Perry Collab, Hangs With Wack 100 In MiamiSomebody pull up Yak's Nickelodeon audition tape to show to the Kids' Choice Awards performer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlueface Clowns Chrisean Rock After Lil Baby Praises Her: "Potential To F*ck Him"The California-born rapper was upset with his girlfriend earlier this month after she snapped a photo with Rick Ross at the Super Bowl.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKodak Black Says He Misses NBA YoungBoy: "Free That Boy"A collaboration from the pair could be on the horizon. By Madusa S.
- SportsKawhi Leonard At A Loss For Words Over Clippers PotentialThe Los Angeles Clippers are about to embark on a playoff journey.By Alexander Cole
- SongsBlac Youngsta Joins C-Money On "Potential" RemixBlac Youngsta and C Money join forces.By Milca P.
- SportsLeBron James Gasses Up Bronny Jr's Basketball Prowess Like A Proud DadLeBron sees a lot of potential in his son.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Claims He's Only Reached 60% Of His Full PotentialGiannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges the sore spots in his game.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Allows Kylie Jenner To Personally Tattoo Him During "Branding Ritual"Kylie Jenner is pretty crafty with a laser pointer.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's "Instagram Power" Upped To $1 Million Per Post: ReportIndustry sources are banging on the door with higher estimates for Kim Kardashian.By Devin Ch
- SocietyHoward Schultz Steps Down As Starbucks Chairman, May Run For Public OfficeCould the businessman be an opponent of Trump's in the next election?By David Saric