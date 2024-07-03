Central Cee & Ice Spice Spark Dating Rumors Online After Supposedly Riding In The UK Rapper's Lambo: Watch

Cee and Spice have been linked together in the past and now things are heating up again.

Even though Central Cee and Ice Spice are from different countries, they actually share quite a bit in common. Both are major faces in the current hip-hop landscape due in part to their drill hits. Additionally, each have won similar Best New Artist awards at the BRITs and MTV show, respectively. So, why couldn't Central Cee and Ice Spice start dating? Well, the internet is starting to believe that could be a real possibility. Several hours ago, the "Doja" hitmaker shared a short video on his Instagram Story of him cruising through what appears to be downtown London.

Cee was doing so in style as well, as he decided to take out his blue Lamborghini Urus SUV. This is not the part that is big news. Just moments later, Ice Spice posted a similar-looking blue dashboard on her Story, along with the location, London, UK. Fans were quick to make jokes surrounding this development under the repost from The Shade Room. Most of them centered around what their babies would look like. "That baby gonna be translucent". Or, "They must be tryna have a Albino", another user writes.

Are Central Cee & Ice Spice A Couple?!

The fact that dating rumors are flying everywhere is not all that surprising, though. Spice and Cee have been photographed on numerous occasions, especially later last year. Additionally, when the "Think U The S*** (Fart)" rapper was rising fast through the ranks, Cee was asked by Complex about what he thinks about her. He claimed he sees a lot of the same in her, personality wise in particular. "She reminds me of me a bit, she's cool innit. Humble, down to earth, don't really care too much about the shiny stuff; but knows how to play the game". There is some speculation that the two could finally be releasing a song together soon after months of teasing. Either scenario is up in the air, and we are ruling them out in the slightest.