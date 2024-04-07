Ice Spice Hits Studio With Central Cee, Leaves SZA Excited For A Collaboration

Ice Spice shared a picture of herself in the studio with Central Cee on Instagram, Sunday afternoon, leaving fans stoked for a possible collaboration between the two. She didn't share any details, captioning the photo with the single word, "alright."

"They said they don't listen to UK rap !! [fire emojis] i'm tooo ready," one fan commented. "She wasn’t lying about her causing an earthquake we all see that jatty right," another fan wrote. Several celebrities also commented on the post. SZA remarked, "Dis bout to eat," while Omeretta The Great left behind several heart-eye emojis.

Ice Spice Performs At iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Ice Spice performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Back in November, Central Cee discussed Spice during an interview with Complex, explaining that she reminds him of himself. “She reminds me of me a bit… she’s cool innit,” he said at the time. “Humble, down to earth, don’t really care too much about the shiny stuff; but knows how to play the game. You can hear that in the music, and see that in the moves that she makes, and I appreciate that because some people don’t really know what they’re doing, and they take it for granted or they don’t take the opportunity and run with it — but she’s really running with it right now.” Check out Spice's photo with Central Cee below.

Ice Spice & Central Cee Pose Together In The Studio

Ice Spice previously made headlines this week for joking that her ass "clapping" was the cause of the earthquake that struck the tri-state area on Friday morning. "My bad for the earthquake yall u kno this a** be clappin," she wrote on Twitter. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

