Doja Cat Shares New Pictures With Ice Spice, Doechii, And Central Cee

Doja Cat has released some of the biggest and some of the most controversial singles of 2023 so far. First in terms of the biggest, her song "Paint The Town Red" is expected to challenge for the number one spot on the Hot 100 this week. It would mark her second number-one hit following "Say So" with Nicki Minaj and her first as a solo artist. It also has another connection to Nicki. If it hits number one it will be the first rap song to top the charts since Minaj's song "Super Freaky Girl." That track debuted at the number one spot over a year ago.

Doja has also faced more than her fair share of controversies. That started subtly with her embrace of some imagery that fans deemed demonic or even satanic. Clearly, that rubbed her the wrong way and led to her doubling down about what's really satanic for her fans. Her newest single "Demons" and the very controversial music video attached to it dropped last week causing even more drama for the singer. Unsurprisingly though, the controversy doesn't seem to bother her much.

Doja Cat Getting Ready For Tour

Doja Cat's new album is set to arrive later this month after a number of name changes and speculated release dates came and went. Scarlet drops on September 22 and will have to compete with Drake's new album For All The Dogs. The pair will likely battle to grab the top spot on the Billboard 200. She's also taking off on tour later this year and just shared some pics with her opening acts.

The Scarlet Tour is due to kick off on Halloween night and sees Doja hitting the road with breakout superstar Ice Spice and R&B darling Doechii. The trio have clearly been hanging out recently and Doja shared some picture of them all together. Included in the new photo dump is also pictures of her with Central Cee, who she shouts out in the caption. "come see us all on tour and central cee is a great dude also my pepperonis," the post reads. What do you think of the new pictures Doja Cat shared with Ice Spice, Doechii, and Central Cee? Let us know in the comment section below.

