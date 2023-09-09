Doja Cat Gives Us The Middle Finger In Her Bloomers: Photo Dump

Amala Dlamini's cat-ittude is still running rampant lately. However, she hasn't been fighting with fans as feverishly as she was earlier this summer. The genre-bending singer, best known as Doja Cat, is currently preparing for her quickly approaching performance at the MTV VMAs. Nothing has been confirmed just yet, though it's likely that the Planet Her hitmaker will be singing the first single from her highly anticipated Scarlet LP, "Paint The Town Red." More recently than that she's also shared "Demons," though the public's reception to that has been slightly less favourable.

Amid rehearsals and fittings, Doja has been updating her Instagram followers with some unique outfit-of-the-day snaps. On Friday (September 8), the performer kicked off her weekend by serving up bloomer realness in a new photo dump. It begins with her looking up at the camera from behind a pair of oversized shades. Her bright red footwear stands out above all else, though we also quickly took note of her sassy middle finger, pastel pink tank top, and lace shorts. "Me when the town ain't painted red," one user quipped in the comments.

Doja Cat Shares Another Unconventional Fit Check

"Please continue being yourself," another praised Doja's bold venture into this chapter of self-exploration. She's notably been facing substantial backlash from people accusing her of collaborating with the Illuminati. Despite all the allegations and hate, the "Say So" singer continues to remain true to herself, from her niche sense of humour to her one-of-a-kind fashion statements that the internet is loving.

On the topic of Doja Cat's recent fashion choices, some were left confused by the black dress she donned at this week's Victoria's Secret World Tour. While she didn't look horrible, the California native's look was slightly less put together than usual. Read her NSFW explanation as to why at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

