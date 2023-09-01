Doja Cat And Lil Wayne Headline First Wave Of VMA Performers

September has officially arrived which means the MTV Video Music Awards are right around the corner. Often shortened to the VMAs, the show will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Tuesday, September 12. While the nominations made a stir when they were first announced earlier this year, what fans were really craving was news on who would be performing. Now, MTV has revealed a selection of those set to take the stage and they didn’t disappoint.

The biggest name of the bunch is Doja Cat. The rapper just released her new single “Demons,” the third from her upcoming album Scarlet. The song’s artwork and video caused quite a stir with fans for its demonic imagery. Those who are familiar with Doja Cat are expecting her to double down on that controversy with her performance. The other biggest name is Lil Wayne. After going on a feature run earlier this year the rapper just released his new single “Kat Food.” Both artists have a history with the VMAs with Wayne winning one and Doja multiple awards at the ceremony.

VMAs Tap Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, And More

You’ve been asking for more #VMA performers and WE’VE GOT ‘EM:



💫 @liltunechi

💫 @Anitta

💫 @dojacat

💫 @kelseaballerini

💫 @TXT_MEMBERS



What songs do you want to see them perform on September 12? — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2023

Even beyond those headliners the list of performers is impressive. K-Pop is well represented with TOMORROW x TOGETHER who just headlined Lollapalooza and Stray Kids, who dropped a number one album earlier this year both performing. Two of the biggest stars in Latin music Karol G and Anitta will also both be taking the stage. Karol G is fresh off the release of two new projects earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the lineup is Demi Lovato who is in the process of remaking many of her old pop songs with a rock twist. Maneskin, the Italian rock band who broke through in the US after winning Eurovision. And Kelsey Ballerini, the country star who scored a hit with last year’s “IF YOU GO DOWN.” What do you think of the first wave of performers confirmed for the VMAs? Let us know in the comment section below.

