Doja Cat Calls Out Those Who Take Issue With Her Her New Song’s Artwork

Earlier today, Doja Cat announced the third single from her upcoming new album. The track follows “Attention” and a breakthrough hit second single “Paint The Town Red.” Earlier this week, “Paint The Down Red” leaped into the top 5 of the Hot 100 hitting a new peak of #5. Now Doja has confirmed that her next new single will be arriving later this week. The track is called “Demons” and alongside the announcement, she also shared the artwork for the song and a tease for the music video on Twitter. As is often the case with Doja, some people took issue with her imagery. But this time she didn’t hesitate or mince words with her response.

“Y’all so b*tchmade you probably couldn’t make it through an episode of ‘Goosebumps’, f*ckin p*ssies,” Doja Cat said on Instagram. While it’s a pretty intense clapback as far as responses go, it’s also laced with Doja’s always hilarious demeanor. Unsurprisingly though, not all her fans agreed on her doubling down. References to the post being satanic and fittingly demonic are all over the comments. Those complaints certainly aren’t new for this era of Doja’s career but the hate only seems to inspire her to double down.

Read More: Doja Cat Debuts New Tattoo Alongside Chilling Teaser For “Demons” Music Video

Doja Cat Claps Back At Haters Once Again

Doja Cat has seemingly been involved in a series of controversies recently. The biggest one came after she called out her fans for their “Kittenz” nickname. The resulting back and forth caused numerous high-profile fan pages for the singer to close down. It also led to her losing more than 250k Instagram followers in the days following the altercations.

In an interview following the whole event, Doja Cat clarified her thoughts on the situation. She said that she “felt free” after losing all the Instagram followers which even more fans took issue with. What do you think of Doja Cat’s new single artwork and her response to fan backlash against it? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Doja Cat Channels Her Inner Alien In New IG Photo Dump

[Via]